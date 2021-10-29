In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Oct. 28
8:01 p.m.: A driver on South Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
7:19 p.m.: A credit card found on Bearskin Neck was dropped off at the police station.
4:08 p.m.: Comcast was notified of downed cable wires on Pleasant Street.
2:37 p.m.: Animal Control attempted to relocate a juvenile bald eagle on South Street. The eagle was able to fly away on its own.
2:08 p.m.: Officers assisted three lost hikers out of the woods on Summit Avenue.
1:52 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
1:13 p.m.: Medical emergency on Stockholm Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
9:32 a.m.: The Harbormaster moved the Back Beach gangway ramp back into place after it had been blown onto the middle of the beach during the nor'easter overnight into Wednesday.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Oct. 28
9:51 p.m.: National Grid was notified of live electrical wires down on a Magnolia Avenue lawn.
Medical emergencies on Old Neck Road at 2:24 p.m., School Street at 8:40 p.m. and Newport Park at 8:57 and 9:17 p.m. All four were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:14 p.m.: Report of an odor of gas at a Newport Park residence. The building's maintenance staff was notified.
87:56 p.m.: Firefighters assisted in pumping water out of a flooded basement on Moses Hill.
3:44 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 Northbound received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
1:53 p.m.: National Grid was notified to remove a tree branch hanging on electrical wires on School Street.
10:06 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured seagull on Summer Street.
ESSEX
Thursday, Oct. 28
Medical emergencies on John Wise Avenue at 7:45 p.m. and on Chebacco Terrace at 9:31 p.m. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
5:36 p.m.: Denny Gannett, 47, of Gloucester, was arrested on Andrew's Court on charges of driving drunk, a marked lanes violation, speeding, not having an inspection sticker on his car, and resisting arrest. He will be arraigned on Monday at Gloucester District Court.
5:03 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for unnecessarily using the car's horn.
4:21 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dog issue on John Wise Avenue. No further information is available at this time.
11:07 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a low-hanging electrical wire on Sumac Drive.
10:39 a.m.: Report of a rug caught up in a tree on Eastern Avenue. The rug was too high up for Public Works to reach. It was left in the tree in hopes the wind will blow it down. It was still in place on Friday morning.