In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, May 17
Harassment: Officers responded to Taylor Street at 12:52 a.m. and took a report from a person who came into the station at 3:33 p.m.
3:06 p.m.: No action was required for a report of trespassing on Marsh Street.
2:56 p.m.: Police notified the state Department of Transportation's Highway Operations to shut down the right travel lane of the Route 128 south as Fire Department crews responded to douse the brush fire in the woods on city land that is part of the Babson Watershed. Once the fire subsided, the fire deputy chief asked police to come into the woods as it appeared the fire had started within a homeless encampment. Police observed just under an acre had been charred and it appeared the fire started under a blue tarp shelter suspended in the trees. Police spotted a slew of aerosol cans, batteries, cooking utensils and pans. Police also found two pieces of mail among a pile of clothing and personal belongings. The name of one man was known to the police as someone who was believed to be homeless. It was not known if the man was the only person to occupy the campsite. This was the second brush fire in two weeks in this area. This fire occurred on a day when Red Flag fire warnings were posted across the state due to high wind conditions. The Community Impact Unit was notified for potential homeless outreach due to concerns about the growing homeless encampments and fires in the area.
12:15 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 39-year-old Gloucester man charging him with violation of a harassment prevention order.
11:43 a.m.: Police at the station took a report of threats.
10:18 a.m.: Police investigated a crash with property damage only.
9:08 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Pirate’s Lane and disposed of safely.
1:11 a.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Green Street.
Tuesday, May 16
6:28 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 72-year-old Rockport woman on a charge of leaving a crash scene on Thatcher Road. A man came into the station and told police his vehicle was parked on Thatcher Road when, about 4:30 p.m., a brown Lexus SUV struck his driver’s side mirror with its passenger side mirror. The Lexus did not stop. The man said he photographed the SUV as it drove off. Police located the reported vehicle with damage to its passenger mirror at a Rockport address. They spoke with the suspect who was at first defensive but then said her vehicle was involved in a crash but that she really didn’t know what happened. When asked why she did not contact police, she reportedly told them she had allergies and wasn’t feeling good that day.
5:24 p.m.: A 43-year-old Gloucester woman was arrested on Prospect Street on two straight arrest warrants for probation violations.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Route 128 northbound at 6:50 a.m. and Washington Street at 3:58 p.m.
2:21 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.
1:49 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a MedFlight at the landing zone at O’Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street.
12:03 p.m.: Police at the station took a report of a crash with property damage only.
9:15 a.m.: A 31-year-old East Falmouth man was arrested on charge of possession of a class B drug after police responded to a parking lot on Railroad Avenue on a report of a man passed out in the driver’s seat of an SUV. Police found the driver slumped against the side window in the vehicle with the engine off and keys out of the ignition. Police opened the driver’s door and startled the man awake. The man said his father was coming from New Hampshire to pick him up, but he avoided saying why he was in Gloucester when his registration was from East Falmouth. Believing the man to be under the influence of drugs, police asked him to step out of his vehicle and he appeared unsteady. He denied taking drugs. The driver allowed police to search his vehicle and a clear pipe with white residue was found at the bottom of the center console. At first, the driver told police the pipe was not his, but after being handcuffed, taken to a cruiser and read his Miranda rights, the driver, asked again about the pipe, told police he recently relapsed after a few months of being clean, and had smoked crack cocaine out of the pipe about an hour previous.
2:03 a.m.: A 38-year-old Lynn resident was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, two counts of possession of a Class B drug, possession of a Class E drug and a marked lanes violation after a motor-vehicle stop on Washington and Exchange streets. According to a report, police observed a vehicle weaving and crossing over the yellow center line. After being stopped, the driver told police she was swerving to avoid potholes, something police did not see in the street. The driver appeared agitated, sweating and was complaining of having a dry mouth. Police asked her if she had used any drugs or drank that night, and the driver said she recently smoked marijuana, produced a container of small, orange colored pills she told police was Adderall, and that she had taken two pills earlier in the day. She also produced a small bag of marijuana and told police she had taken Suboxone, an opioid prescription medication for which she said she had a prescription, but she was unable to provide proof. She reportedly failed three of field sobriety tests four tests. Based on the officer’s observations, she was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of drugs. A search of the vehicle turned up a Suboxone strip in her wallet. In addition to 66 suspected Adderall pills, police located a small tube in the cup holder containing a hard, rock-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine. The driver told police it was not hers and that a friend must have left it in the car, the report said. Police also filed an immediate threat against the driver with the Register of Motor Vehicles to suspend her license.
ROCKPORT
Monday, May 29
8:11 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Allen Avenue, a violation was issued.
1:17 p.m.: Lost and found property was reported at Dock Square and Pooles Lane.
8:23 a.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a Main Street address.
1:31 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Station Square address.
Sunday, May 28
8:32 p.m.: A report was made about lost and found property at a Bearskin Neck address.
6:06 p.m.: A report was made about lost property returned.
2:26 p.m.: A request for harbormaster services was made from Avery’s Ledge.
Medical emergencies: Ambulance transport to a hospital was conducted from Millbrook Park at 1:28 p.m. and High Street at 2:17 p.m.
Saturday, May 27
Medical emergencies: Ambulance transport to a hospital was conducted from High Street at 10:07 a.m. and Twin Light Circle at 2:12 p.m.
11:07 a.m.: A noise complaint was made at a Bearskin Neck address.
6:17 a.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to addresses on Pleasant Street and Bearskin Neck.
Friday, May 26
9:01 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a verbal warning was issued.
ESSEX
Wednesday, May 24
Agencies assisted with notifications made on John Wise Avenue at 11:27 a.m. and Pond Street at 9:01 p.m.
Suspicious activity reported on Western Avenue at 7:41 p.m.
Citizens assisted: Notifications made on John Wise Avenue at 7:29 a.m. and 3:23 and 6:17 p.m.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad responded to John Wise Avenue at 1:10 p.m. for a person having seizure, who taken by ambulance to a hospital, and to Main Street at 11:48 a.m. and Story Street at 2:02 p.m. for individuals who fell and who both refused ambulance services.
12:49 p.m.: Officers assisted with a repossession on John Wise Avenue.
10:57 a.m.: No action taken in response to a E-911 hangup from Tree Hill.
10:17 a.m.: Community policing conducted on Southern Avenue at Fire Road.
9:49 a.m.: A Western Avenue resident reported a possible scam or fraud. A report was to follow.
Tuesday, May 23
Suspicious activity: Persons spoken to regarding reports on Centennial Grove Road at 12:28 a.m., and Main Street at 5:15 a.m.