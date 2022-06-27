In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Seven people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital over the weekend. One refused ambulance services and another received a lift assist.
Parking tickets: Five illegally parked cars were tagged over the weekend.
Sunday, June 26
7:57 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his car on Main Street.
2:33 p.m.: A person reported someone had broken into his car on Main Street and stolen some items. Officers reviewed security camera footage of the parked car taken during the alleged incident and found no evidence of a break-in.
1:08 p.m.: A Seaview Street resident reported a rock had broken his window. Police said it is unclear if the incident was an act of vandalism.
10:35 a.m.: Officers disposed of a sign that was left behind from a protest the day prior on Dock Square.
7:09 a.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a verbal warning for speeding.
Saturday, June 25
6:58 p.m.: Public Works was notified of downed electrical wires on Wharf Road.
12:12 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his apartment on Norwood Court.
Friday, June 24
11:41 a.m.: Officers spoke with two people involved in an ongoing neighbor dispute on Seaview Street.
9:31 a.m.: A Story Street resident reported a person urinating in the building’s parking lot. Officers were unable to locate the alleged perpetrator.
8:54 p.m.: Public Works was notified of downed electrical wires on Wharf Road.
MANCHESTER
Medical emergencies: Six people were transported by ambulance to a hospital over the weekend. Two others refused ambulance services and one received a lift assist.
Weekend traffic stops: Six drivers received warnings — three written and three verbal — for traffic violations.
Sunday, June 26
3:20 p.m.: Public Works was notified to fix a leaking water main pipe along School Street.
Saturday, June 25
6:48 p.m.: Officers warned a teenager for urinating in public on Singing Beach.
2:01 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a group of baby raccoons in a School Street garden.
1:33 p.m.: MassDOT was notified of to remove a loose tree limb in danger of falling on the roadway on Summer Street.
Friday, June 24
11:19 a.m.: Public Works was notified of broken bottles by Dexter Pond off Colburn Road.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: One criminals application, five citations, five written warnings and four verbal warnings were given to drivers over the weekend.
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital during the weekend. Two others refused ambulance services.
Weekend parking tickets: Thirteen illegally parked cars were tagged.
Sunday, June 26
1:45 p.m.: Report of a three-car accident on Lufkin Street. No injuries were reported and one car was towed.
Saturday, June 25
10:09 p.m.: A person on Main Street reported someone had unclipped a trailer from his truck. The trailer had reportedly rolled into the truck and caused some minor damage. The matter is under investigation.
3:03 p.m.: Officers gave a person a courtesy ride from Main Street to the Gloucester line.
1:31 p.m.: A person reported a loose dog tried to attack him on Conomo Point Road. Animal Control was notified to investigate. No additional information is available at this time.
12:46 p.m.: Kassandra Jernegan, 27, of Ipswich, was arrested on John Wise Avenue after police said she crashed her car into a guardrail. She was charged with driving under the influence of liquor and a marked lanes violation. Jernegan was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Monday morning.
Friday, June 24
1:30 p.m.: Report of two lost hikers in the woods by Andrew and Apple streets. Manchester Police were able to locate both hikers. No injuries were reported.