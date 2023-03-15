In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, March 15
5:31 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a downed tree off Dean Road.
Civil infractions were issued to the owners of cars illegally parked on Parker Street at 4:07 a.m. and Beach Street at 4:08 a.m.
Tuesday, March 14
8:31 p.m.: Public Works was notified of bad road conditions on Main Street address.
Firefighters were dispatched to a Granite Street address at 10 a.m. and a Captains Way address at 6:39 p.m.
5:47 p.m.: National Grid was notified of downed utility wires at an Edan Road address. .
1:38 p.m.: A report was made about a disabled motor vehicle at the intersection of South Street and Jerdens Lane.
8:37 a.m.: A report was made about downed utility wires near the intersection of Granite Street and Phillips Avenue. The utility company was notified.
Monday, March 13
Medical emergencies: Individuals were taken to a hospital from addresses on Sandy Bay Terrace at 8:47 a.m., High Street at 11:15 a.m., and Thatcher Road at 1:57 p.m.
10:19 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Thatcher Road, a written warning was issued.
9:08 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance response was refused at a Stockholm Avenue address.
7:41 a.m.: Public Works was notified about road conditions on Main Street address.
Sunday, March 12
Medical emergencies: Individuals were taken to a hospital from addresses on Millbrook Park at 1:47 p.m., Ocean Avenue at 10 p.m., and Greystone Lane at 11:06 p.m.
9:50 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at a Beach Street address, a written warning was issued.
Saturday, March 11
7:08 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted at T Wharf.
2:57 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Granite Street and Pasture Road, a verbal warning was issued to the driver.
8:58 p.m.: A report of alleged larceny/forgery/fraud was taken at a Sandy Bay Terrace address.
Friday, March 10
Written warnings were issued to drivers after traffic stops at Dock Square at 9 p.m. and at the intersection of Mt. Pleasant Street and Gott Street at 9:49 p.m.
1:53 p.m.: A medical emergency transport was conducted from an Eden Road address.
ESSEX
Wednesday, March 15
7:03 a.m.: An animal complaint was made at a John Wise Avenue address. The animal was not located when police arrived.
Monday, Feb. 13
2 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue, a citation was issued.
Sunday, March 12
Traffic stops were made on on Main Street at 7:04 a.m. and Martin Street at 10:46 a.m., when citations were issued, and Southern Avenue at 8:28 p.m., when a verbal warning was issued.
7:30 p.m.: A report was received about suspicious activity at an Eastern Avenue address.