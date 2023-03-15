In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:

ROCKPORT

Wednesday, March 15

5:31 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a downed tree off Dean Road.

Civil infractions were issued to the owners of cars illegally parked on Parker Street at 4:07 a.m. and Beach Street at 4:08 a.m.

Tuesday, March 14

8:31 p.m.: Public Works was notified of bad road conditions on Main Street address.

Firefighters were dispatched to a Granite Street address at 10 a.m. and a Captains Way address at 6:39 p.m.

5:47 p.m.: National Grid was notified of downed utility wires at an Edan Road address. .

1:38 p.m.: A report was made about a disabled motor vehicle at the intersection of South Street and Jerdens Lane.

8:37 a.m.: A report was made about downed utility wires near the intersection of Granite Street and Phillips Avenue. The utility company was notified. 

Monday, March 13

Medical emergencies: Individuals were taken to a hospital from addresses on Sandy Bay Terrace at 8:47 a.m., High Street at 11:15 a.m., and Thatcher Road at 1:57 p.m.

10:19 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Thatcher Road, a written warning was issued.

9:08 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance response was refused at a Stockholm Avenue address.

7:41 a.m.: Public Works was notified about road conditions on Main Street address.

Sunday, March 12

Medical emergencies: Individuals were taken to a hospital from addresses on Millbrook Park at 1:47 p.m., Ocean Avenue at 10 p.m., and Greystone Lane at 11:06 p.m.

9:50 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at a Beach Street address, a written warning was issued.

Saturday, March 11

7:08 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted at T Wharf.

2:57 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Granite Street and Pasture Road, a verbal warning was issued to the driver.

8:58 p.m.: A report of alleged larceny/forgery/fraud was taken at a Sandy Bay Terrace address.

Friday, March 10

Written warnings were issued to drivers after traffic stops at Dock Square at 9 p.m. and at the intersection of Mt. Pleasant Street and Gott Street at 9:49 p.m.

1:53 p.m.: A medical emergency transport was conducted from an Eden Road address.

ESSEX

Wednesday, March 15

7:03 a.m.: An animal complaint was made at a John Wise Avenue address. The animal was not located when police arrived.

Monday, Feb. 13

2 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue, a citation was issued.

Sunday, March 12

Traffic stops were made on on Main Street at 7:04 a.m. and Martin Street at 10:46 a.m., when citations were issued, and Southern Avenue at 8:28 p.m., when a verbal warning was issued.

7:30 p.m.: A report was received about suspicious activity at an Eastern Avenue address.

 

