In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:

GLOUCESTER

Wednesday, Nov. 3

1:03 p.m.: A caller from Prospect Street reported that a neighbor is peeing on her property.

ROCKPORT

Wednesday, Nov. 3

9:13 p.m.: A driver on Mt. Pleasant Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.

8:07 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.

7:09 p.m.: A driver on Mt. Pleasant Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.

6:03 p.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a written warning for speeding.

9:58 a.m.: National Grid was notified of downed electrical wires on School Street.

MANCHESTER

Wednesday, Nov. 3

5:14 and 9:44 p.m.: Two drivers, on Crooked Lane and Route 128 southbound, respectively, received verbal warnings for speeding.

2:20 p.m.: Medical emergency on Masconomo Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

10:55 a.m.: A driver on Brice Lane received a verbal warning for speeding and unlicensed operation.

10:55 a.m.: Animal Control picked up an injured seagull on Central Street.

10:35 and 10:20 a.m.: Two drivers on Pine Street and Walker Road received warnings — one written and one verbal — for speeding.

ESSEX

Wednesday, Nov. 3

8:13 a.m.: A truck reportedly hit a car on Harlow Street. All parties involved in the crash declined ambulance services. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

7:19 a.m.: A portable battery pack found at Memorial Park was dropped off at the police station.

