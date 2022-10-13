In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Oct. 10
8:48 p.m.: After a report of a crash with injuries on Essex Avenue, a 34-year-old resident of Essex was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a property damage crash, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a Class A drug, a subsequent offense; speeding and a marked lanes violation.
7:24 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Gloucester Crossing Road.
5:16 p.m.: Police responded to a possible break-in on Church Street.
3:06 p.m.: Police responded to a crash with property damage just off Grant Circle on the Route 128 northbound extension.
10:20 a.m.: Police responded to a report of shoplifting at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road. The log refers to an arrest or charges being sought in court.
9:15 a.m.: Police responded to a report of a burglary/past breaking and entering on Warner Street.
Sunday, Oct. 9
6:37 p.m.: Police assisted a citizen with a motor vehicle stuck in the mud at Long Wharf on Atlantic Street.
6:17 p.m.: Police responded to a disturbance at McDonald’s on Maplewood Avenue.
9:18 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Bass Avenue and Thatcher Road.
4:51 a.m.: A report of a missing person on Taylor Street was under investigation. Peace was restored after a 911 call at 6:41 a.m. from the same address.
Saturday, Oct. 8
5:54 p.m.: After a report of a robbery at Curtis Clark Elderly Housing on Prospect Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 73-year-old Gloucester resident with a charge of assault and battery and larceny under $1,200. Police also planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 54-year-old Gloucester resident with a charge of assault and battery on a person 60 years old and older and larceny under $1,200 by a single scheme.
1:29 p.m.: A report of a violation of the city’s water ban was reported on Thurston Point Road. No cruiser was available to respond.
11:43 a.m.: A crash with injuries was reported on Washington Street and Centennial Avenue.
10:23 a.m.: Trespassing was reported at the Dollar General on Whistlestop Way.
Friday, Oct. 7
5:48 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Main Street.
4:59 p.m.: Police responded to a disturbance at the Green Street Playground on Market Street.
12:53 p.m.: Police took a report of larceny on Beach Court.
12:49 p.m.: An abandoned motor vehicle was reported on Pine Street.
12:15 p.m.: A crash with property damage was reported on Blackburn Circle.
12:08 p.m.: A 50-year Gloucester man was arrested and charged with a straight arrest warrant at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street.
11:18 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 52-year-old Gloucester man with a charge of possession of a Class A drug on Liberty Street. In addition, a 45-year-old Gloucester man was arrested and charged with distributing a Class A drug, and with a drug violation near a school or park.
9:36 a.m.: Police had an abandoned vehicle towed on Babson Street. The log refers to an arrest or charges being filed in court.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Oct. 10
3:01 p.m.: Police arrested a 27-year-old Saugus resident on Route 128 northbound on an active warrant.