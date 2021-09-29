In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTERTuesday, Sept. 282:23 p.m.: A caller from the Uechi Karate Academy at 2 Pond Road reported that a woman was sitting against the building near the door who appears to be homeless. The person was confirmed to be waiting for a cab and said she would wait elsewhere.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Sept. 293:44 a.m.: Officers gave a person walking down Nugent Stretch a ride home.
Tuesday, Sept. 289:30 p.m.: A driver on Mt. Pleasant Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
Medical emergencies on Summit Avenue at 8:33 a.m., Broadway at 9:10 a.m. and Granite Street at 6:30 p.m. All three indivuals were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
5:20 p.m.: Lift assist on Curtis Street.
9:13 a.m.: A driver on South Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
MANCHESTERTuesday, Sept. 28Medical emergencies at Newport Park at 8:05 a.m. and Brook Street at 4:08 p.m. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Sept. 288:45 p.m.: A Western Avenue resident reported concerns about a solicitor in the area. Officers on site spoke with all parties involved and cleared a short time later.
8 p.m.: Two drivers on Martin Street and Main Street received verbal warnings for speeding and a marked lanes violation, respectively.