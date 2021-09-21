In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
Gloucester
Monday, Sept. 20
3:54 p.m.: Gloucester Fire responded to a multiple vehicle accident on Eastern Avenue next to the Meineke Car Care Center parking lot. The operator of motor vehicle one told responders that he was traveling straight on Eastern Avenue when the motor vehicle in front of him came to a sudden stop in the roadway forcing him to swerve his car to avoid hitting it. He said his car skid on the grass and collided with a tree.
1:15 p.m.: A woman came to the station to report that she was dining at Passports Restaurant on Main Street on Sunday at approximately 12:30 p.m. She brought her handbag into the restaurant and placed it on the floor by her feet, underneath the dining table. She paid for lunch with a credit card, which she kept in a different location in the purse than the green zipped wristlet that contained money. At approximately 7 p.m., she went into her purse to retrieve the green wristlet that had contained over $1,000 in cash but could not locate it. She retraced her steps and called the restaurant which told her that it had it. Upon arrival, she spoke with an employee behind the bar. She was given her wristlet and immediately noticed that the money was missing due to the size of the wristlet's bulge.
Rockport
Tuesday, Sept. 21
1:38 a.m.: Lift assist on Curtis Street.
Monday, Sept. 20
2:26 p.m.: A driver on Broadway received a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation.
2:22 p.m.: A driver on Prospect Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
12:38 p.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Manchester
Monday, Sept. 20
8:15 and 12:21 p.m.: Two drivers on School Street and Pine Street received warnings -- one written and one verbal -- for stop sign violations.
10:30 a.m.: Report a mail truck with a smashed window and broken beer bottles on Beach Street. The matter is currently under investigation.
4:46 and 1:05 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Bridge Street and School Street, respectively. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Essex
Monday, Sept. 20
6:48 p.m.: Thomas Juergens, 67, of Gloucester, was arrested on Eastern Avenue on charges of operating under the influence of liquor and speeding. He was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Tuesday morning.
12:10 p.m.: Report of a theft on Main Street. No further information is available at this time. The matter is under investigation.