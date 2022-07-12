In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, July 11
2:39 a.m.: During a call in which the police assisted the Fire Department with a patient transported to the hospital, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 15-year-old juvenile on charges of carrying a firearm without a license and unlicensed possession of ammunition.
Sunday, July 10
12:24 p.m.: After a motor vehicle was stopped on Mussel Point Road at Hesperus Avenue, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 16-year-old Gloucester juvenile on a charge of driving without a license and a marked lanes violation.
1:39 a.m.: A past burglary was reported at a business on Main Street.
1:10 a.m.: Zackery J. McPherson, 22, of 194 Southern Ave., Essex, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, negligent driving, a marked lanes violation and speeding, after police responded to a crash with property damage on Essex Avenue.
Saturday, July 9
6:38 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Pleasant Street.
12:23 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Gloucester Crossing Road.
9:17 a.m.: A burglary/past break in was reported on Hesperus Avenue.
Friday, July 8
11:24 p.m.: After a report of a crash with injuries, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 33-year-old Gloucester resident on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, being in possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation.
10:22 p.m.: Fireworks were reported on Sadler Street. A search of the area did not turn up anything.
4:41 p.m.: Police responded to a crash with property damage on Western Avenue.
1:42 p.m.: A vehicle was towed after a crash with property damage only was reported on Washington Street.
12:39 p.m.: Police took a report of motor-vehicle theft on Gloucester Crossing Road.
Crashes with property damage only reported on Essex Avenue at 11:28 a.m. and on Macomber Road 11:49 a.m.
11:26 a.m.: As a result of a motor-vehicle stop on Holly Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 47-year-old Gloucester resident charging him with operating an uninsured, unregistered motor vehicle with no inspection sticker.
9:11 a.m.: Trash dumping was reported on Kondelin Road.
Wednesday, July 6
12:28 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 19-year-old Ipswich resident charging him driving without a license and a motor-vehicle lights violation of driving with no headlights on Route 128 South.
Thursday, July 7
10:13 a.m.: After a report of shoplifting at a gift store on Main Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 87-year-old Gloucester woman charging her with shoplifting a pair of sunglasses and a pair of socks.
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Between Friday and Monday, two people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, two refused ambulance services, one received medical services on site and seven received lift assists.
Traffic stops: Between Friday and Monday, five drivers received written warnings for traffic violations.
Monday, July 11
9:18 p.m.: Officers spoke with both parties involved in a neighbor dispute on Holbrook Court and peace was restored.
9:35 a.m.: Officers located and notified the owner of a skiff that drifted ashore off Wharf Road three weeks ago.
Sunday
9:44 p.m.: Report of suspicious activity on Wharf Road. Officers spoke to and later dismissed a person seen in the area.
Saturday
11 a.m.: Officers spoke with two individuals involved in a verbal dispute on Jewett Street. No further action was taken.
Friday
11:23 a.m.: Officers spoke with two individuals involved in a verbal dispute on Haven Avenue. No further action was taken.
10:10 a.m.: National Grid was notified of a broken streetlight fixture on South Street.
MANCHESTER
Traffic stops: Between Friday and Monday, one court summons and three warnings — one written and two verbal — were given to drivers for traffic violations.
Parking tickets: Between Friday and Monday, three illegally parked cars were tagged.
Monday, July 11
2:19 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of their car on Raymond Street.
10:29 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured duck on Summer Street.
Sunday, July 10
8:44 p.m.: An outdoor fire on Powderhouse Lane was extinguished.
3:16 p.m.: Officers provided mutual aid to a medical emergency in Gloucester
2:42 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her home at The Plains.
Saturday, July 9
8:27 p.m.: An unattended campfire on Colburn Road was extinguished.
Friday, July 8
9:53 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of children who may have been trying to start a bonfire on Colburn Road.
1:31 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person refused ambulance services.
1:04 p.m.: Public Works was notified to remove a pile of nails and screws from the roadway on School Street.
ESSEX
Medical emergencies: Between Friday and Monday, two persons were transported by an ambulance to a hospital. Another received a lift assist.
Traffic stops: Between Friday and Monday, two criminal applications, nine citations and 11 verbal warnings were given to drivers for traffic violations.
Parking tickets: Two illegally parked cars were tagged between Friday and Monday.
Tuesday, July 12
1:30 a.m.: A person received a verbal warning for trespassing at Centennial Grove after hours.
Monday, July 11
6:48 p.m.: Cole Esposito, 21, of Gloucester, was arrested on Apple Street on a charge of driving under the influence of liquor, having an open container of alcohol in his car and negligent operation. He was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Tuesday morning.
5:56 p.m.: Medical emergency on Burnham Court. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Sunday, July 10
1:22 a.m.: Officers assisted with responding to a traffic accident in Gloucester.
Saturday, July 9
12:31 p.m.: A person called the station looking for information regarding an ongoing issue on Apple Street.