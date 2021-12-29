In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTERTuesday, Dec. 28
1:56 a.m. Services were rendered during a well-being check on Coggeshall Road.
Monday, Dec. 27
6:29 p.m.: Services were rendered for a parking complaint on School and Prospect streets.
5:47 p.m.: Peace was restored after a crash with property damage at the O’Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street.
5:22 p.m.: Peace was restored after police went to the assistance of Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street.
1:33 p.m.: Service was made after a harassment report was taken at the Police Department.
1:30 p.m.: Service was made after a report of harassment on Magnolia Avenue.
1:18 p.m.: Service was made after a report of stolen property on Dodge Street.
12:23 p.m.: A report of stolen property on Lincoln Park is under investigation.
12:18 p.m.: A larceny was under investigation on School House Road.
12:06 p.m.: Service was made for a report of harassment taken at the Police Department.
9:42 a.m.: A citation/warning was issued on Kent Circle after a traffic stop.
1:42 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Warner Street.
Sunday, Dec. 26
8:01 p.m.: Services were rendered for a disturbance at the CVS on Thatcher Road.
11:11 a.m.: Services were rendered for a parking complaint on Mt. Vernon Road.
10:53 a.m.: Services were rendered for graffiti found at Green Street Playground.
7:12 a.m.: An injured prisoner was transported back to the hospital from the Police Department on Main Street.
6:28 a.m.: A crash with property damage was reported on Route 128 southbound.
12:58 a.m. An adult woman was transported back to the police station on Main Street from Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Saturday, Dec. 25
7:21 p.m.: Police could not locate the source of fireworks after several calls on Cedarwood Road.
10:31 a.m.: Police could not locate a report of a property-damage crash across from Sudbays on Route 128 southbound.
10:27 a.m.: Services were rendered for a property-damage crash on Route 128 southbound.
9:59 a.m.: Services were rendered for a crash with property damage on Concord Street.
8:54 a.m.: A vehicle was towed after a crash with property damage on Concord Street.
Friday, Dec. 24
5:43 p.m.: Services were rendered after a report of fireworks at Plum Cove Beach.
4:34 p.m.: After a report of a disturbance on Marsh Street, police plan to request a probable cause hearing in court against a Gloucester woman for threats to commit a crime, to fight someone, and assault, for telling someone she was going to beat her up, according to a police report. Police interviewed a daughter with her mother present who told the officer she was about to take her 15-month-old pit bull out when it got loose before she had a chance to get a leash on him, and it ran over to a home on Marsh Street where two dogs were standing outside. The daughter went to retrieve her dog and the police report states the woman sought out the daughter and screamed at her through the daughter’s closed front door of her home. The daughter waited for her mother to come home before calling the police. The mother told police she would like charges sought against the woman for her actions. The woman told police there is an ongoing history between them with their dogs and animal control has been involved. The woman denied chasing after the daughter or calling her names or challenging her to a fight.
3:42 p.m.: A vehicle was towed after a vehicle hit a parked vehicle on Cherry Street.
2:05 a.m.: Police went to Perkins Street for a report of a possible break-in. Police found evidence of an altercation between two women in the apartment. After speaking to both, police plan to file a criminal application in court on a charge of simple assault on both of those involved.
Thursday, Dec. 23
10:48 a.m.: Police made a well-being check on Veterans Way, and after an investigation, Abdi Bartolon, 18, of 22 Shepherd St., Gloucester, was arrested and charge with domestic assault and battery.
ROCKPORTTuesday, Dec. 28
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Monday, Dec. 27
4:21 p.m.: A driver on Norwood Avenue received a verbal warning for a one-way violation.
3:49 p.m.: A Clark Avenue resident reported an unknown party had delivered kitty litter to their doorstep. It was discovered the resident had ordered the kitty litter on Amazon and it had been delivered by a third-party delivery service.
3:07 p.m.: A resident brought an animal trap with a dead squirrel inside to the department. The resident believed someone had intentionally left the trap on their lawn. Animal Control determined that an animal had attacked the squirrel in the cage and dragged it over to the resident’s property.
11:58 a.m.: An illegally parked car on King Street was ticketed.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Dec. 27
Traffic stops: One driver received a citation for violating a traffic law. Nine received warnings — three written and six verbal.
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
5:40 p.m.: A property manager on Summer Street reported a driver had hit and damaged their building’s support column. Police reported the column appears to still be structurally sound and the damage was only cosmetic.
ESSEXTuesday, Dec. 28
Parking tickets: Two illegally parked cars were ticketed for violating the town’s winter parking ban.
Monday, Dec. 27
9:57 p.m.: Report of a driver hitting a deer on Western Avenue. The driver did not receive any injuries and was able to drive away from the scene on their car’s own power.
9:53 a.m.: The Water Department was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Main Street.