In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:

ROCKPORT

{span style=”font-size: 0.83em;”}Friday, Oct. 14{/span}Mini beats conducted on Mt. Pleasant Street at 1:56 a.m. and Thatcher Road at 0513 a.m.

Building and area checks throughout town throughout day.

Thursday, Oct. 13

11:27 p.m.: Motor vehicle hit-and-run reported on High St. Court.

Well-being checks made by police around town at 9:54 a.m.; and requested at Station Square at 2:02 p.m., when the person could not be located, and on Broadway when the person was spoken with at 8:24 p.m.

Traffic stops made on Martha’s Lane at 7:35 a.m., Thatcher Road at 9:41 a.m., and on Broadway at 4:51 p.m. The three drivers received verbal warnings.

Reports received about persons at Granite and King streets at 3:28 p.m., who was given a verbal warning, and on Curtis Street who was spoken to at 4:08 p.m.

1:57 p.m.: 911 hangup from DPW Way. No action required.

Medical emergencies on Sandy Bar Terrace at 5:47 a.m., when ambulance service was refused; and persons were transported to a hospital by ambulance from Sandy Bay Terrace at 12:42 a.m., and Seagull Lane at 1:22 p.m.

9:15 a.m.: A driver was spoken to about illegally parking on High Street.

8:42 a.m.: A citizen was assisted on Smith St. Court.

8:33 a.m.: Owner spoken to about alarm activation on Phillips Avenue.

Mini beats conducted on Broadway at 3:24 a.m. and Jerden’s Lane at 7:16 a.m.

Building and area checks throughout town throughout day.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Mini beat walks conducted on Jerden’s Lane at 7:12 a.m., High and Parker streets at 7:56 a.m., Pleasant Street at 9:07 a.m., Summer and Prospect streets at 3:18 p.m., Pooles Lane at 4:46 p.m., and Main Street at 10:18 p.m.

Traffic stops made on Pleasant Street at 9 a.m., when a written warning was issued to the driver, and at Thatcher Road and Tregony Bow at 6:38 p.m., when a verbal warning was given.

5:12 p.m.: Animal control notified of an animal-related issue on Pioneer Circle.

Medical calls from Millbrook Park at 4:07 and 4:14 p.m. resulted in individuals being taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Reports received from Stockholm Avenue 12:11 p.m., when a report was taken, and from Haven Avenue, when officer spoke to an individual at 2:09 p.m.

12:30 p.m.: Assistance given to the driver of a disabled vehicle at High and Main streets.

10:22 a.m.: An erratic driver was stopped on Granite Street and given a verbal warning.

9:36 a.m.: Police wellness checks made on residents around town.

2:33 a.m.: Vehicle ticketed during area check on T-Wharf.

Building and area checks throughout town throughout day.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

9:03 p.m.: Erratic operator reported on Main Street could not be located.

Medical emergencies: Individuals were taken by ambulance to the hospital from Pigeon Hill Street at 8 a.m., Briarstone Road at 8:11 a.m., Haddow Road at 9:31 a.m. and Hodgkins Road at 5:48 p.m.

5:11 p.m.: Fire Department dispatched to King Street for an alarm activation.

2:14 p.m.: Public Works notified of bad road conditions on Main Street.

1:10 p.m.: Individual spoken to about disabled vehicle on Hodgkins Road.

E911 hangups: Persons spoken to on Forest Street at 7:32 a.m. and Granite Street at 12:30 p.m.

12:07 p.m.: A driver was issued a written warning after a traffic stop on Granite Street.

9:59 a.m.: Police wellness checks made on residents around town.

9:42 a.m.: Animal control notified of an animal-related issue on South Street.

9:32 a.m.: Main Street property owner spoken to about an alarm activation.

9:01 a.m.: Police assisted another agency on Wharf Road.

7:35 a.m.: Citizen assisted on Smith St. Court.

ESSEX

Friday, Oct. 14

9:35 p.m.: Person spoken with about suspicious activity on Centennial Grove Road.

9:08 p.m.: Report of structure fire on Martin Street was a false alarm.

6:35 p.m.: Person experiencing a cerebrovascular accident or stroke taken by ambulance from Lufkin Point Road to a hospital

Citizens assisted on John Wise Avenue at 10:40 a.m. and 2:54 amd 5:31 p.m.,

4:37 p.m.: Animal checked on Apple Street after complaint lodged.

Alarm activations on Spring Street at 12:01 a.m., Grove Street at 9:13 a.m. and Eastern Avenue at 3:17 p.m. Properties checked and secured.

Traffic stops on John Wise Avenue at 8:30 a.m., Western Avenue at Story Street at 10:27 a.m., Eastern Avenue at 12:04 p.m., and Western Avenue at 2:40 p.m. Issued for violations were two verbal warnings, a citation, and a written warning.

11:50 a.m.: Fire Department assisted on Eastern Avenue.

Downed wires: Fire Department assisted at scene on Centennial Grove Road at 10:58 a.m. Utility requested at 11:45 a.m.

10 a.m.: Notification made about traffic hazard at Western Avenue at Apple Street.

Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or by email at eforman@northofboston.com.

