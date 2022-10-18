In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
{span style=”font-size: 0.83em;”}Friday, Oct. 14{/span}Mini beats conducted on Mt. Pleasant Street at 1:56 a.m. and Thatcher Road at 0513 a.m.
Building and area checks throughout town throughout day.
Thursday, Oct. 13
11:27 p.m.: Motor vehicle hit-and-run reported on High St. Court.
Well-being checks made by police around town at 9:54 a.m.; and requested at Station Square at 2:02 p.m., when the person could not be located, and on Broadway when the person was spoken with at 8:24 p.m.
Traffic stops made on Martha’s Lane at 7:35 a.m., Thatcher Road at 9:41 a.m., and on Broadway at 4:51 p.m. The three drivers received verbal warnings.
Reports received about persons at Granite and King streets at 3:28 p.m., who was given a verbal warning, and on Curtis Street who was spoken to at 4:08 p.m.
1:57 p.m.: 911 hangup from DPW Way. No action required.
Medical emergencies on Sandy Bar Terrace at 5:47 a.m., when ambulance service was refused; and persons were transported to a hospital by ambulance from Sandy Bay Terrace at 12:42 a.m., and Seagull Lane at 1:22 p.m.
9:15 a.m.: A driver was spoken to about illegally parking on High Street.
8:42 a.m.: A citizen was assisted on Smith St. Court.
8:33 a.m.: Owner spoken to about alarm activation on Phillips Avenue.
Mini beats conducted on Broadway at 3:24 a.m. and Jerden’s Lane at 7:16 a.m.
Building and area checks throughout town throughout day.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Mini beat walks conducted on Jerden’s Lane at 7:12 a.m., High and Parker streets at 7:56 a.m., Pleasant Street at 9:07 a.m., Summer and Prospect streets at 3:18 p.m., Pooles Lane at 4:46 p.m., and Main Street at 10:18 p.m.
Traffic stops made on Pleasant Street at 9 a.m., when a written warning was issued to the driver, and at Thatcher Road and Tregony Bow at 6:38 p.m., when a verbal warning was given.
5:12 p.m.: Animal control notified of an animal-related issue on Pioneer Circle.
Medical calls from Millbrook Park at 4:07 and 4:14 p.m. resulted in individuals being taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Reports received from Stockholm Avenue 12:11 p.m., when a report was taken, and from Haven Avenue, when officer spoke to an individual at 2:09 p.m.
12:30 p.m.: Assistance given to the driver of a disabled vehicle at High and Main streets.
10:22 a.m.: An erratic driver was stopped on Granite Street and given a verbal warning.
9:36 a.m.: Police wellness checks made on residents around town.
2:33 a.m.: Vehicle ticketed during area check on T-Wharf.
Building and area checks throughout town throughout day.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
9:03 p.m.: Erratic operator reported on Main Street could not be located.
Medical emergencies: Individuals were taken by ambulance to the hospital from Pigeon Hill Street at 8 a.m., Briarstone Road at 8:11 a.m., Haddow Road at 9:31 a.m. and Hodgkins Road at 5:48 p.m.
5:11 p.m.: Fire Department dispatched to King Street for an alarm activation.
2:14 p.m.: Public Works notified of bad road conditions on Main Street.
1:10 p.m.: Individual spoken to about disabled vehicle on Hodgkins Road.
E911 hangups: Persons spoken to on Forest Street at 7:32 a.m. and Granite Street at 12:30 p.m.
12:07 p.m.: A driver was issued a written warning after a traffic stop on Granite Street.
9:59 a.m.: Police wellness checks made on residents around town.
9:42 a.m.: Animal control notified of an animal-related issue on South Street.
9:32 a.m.: Main Street property owner spoken to about an alarm activation.
9:01 a.m.: Police assisted another agency on Wharf Road.
7:35 a.m.: Citizen assisted on Smith St. Court.
ESSEX
Friday, Oct. 14
9:35 p.m.: Person spoken with about suspicious activity on Centennial Grove Road.
9:08 p.m.: Report of structure fire on Martin Street was a false alarm.
6:35 p.m.: Person experiencing a cerebrovascular accident or stroke taken by ambulance from Lufkin Point Road to a hospital
Citizens assisted on John Wise Avenue at 10:40 a.m. and 2:54 amd 5:31 p.m.,
4:37 p.m.: Animal checked on Apple Street after complaint lodged.
Alarm activations on Spring Street at 12:01 a.m., Grove Street at 9:13 a.m. and Eastern Avenue at 3:17 p.m. Properties checked and secured.
Traffic stops on John Wise Avenue at 8:30 a.m., Western Avenue at Story Street at 10:27 a.m., Eastern Avenue at 12:04 p.m., and Western Avenue at 2:40 p.m. Issued for violations were two verbal warnings, a citation, and a written warning.
11:50 a.m.: Fire Department assisted on Eastern Avenue.
Downed wires: Fire Department assisted at scene on Centennial Grove Road at 10:58 a.m. Utility requested at 11:45 a.m.
10 a.m.: Notification made about traffic hazard at Western Avenue at Apple Street.
