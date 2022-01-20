In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Jan. 19
5:23 a.m.: A vehicle was repossessed on the Harbor Loop.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Traffic stops: A citation/warning was issued to drivers on Washington Street at 6:50 p.m. and on Eastern Avenue 10:34 p.m.
5:42 p.m.: Police stopped a vehicle on the Blackburn Rotary on Route 128 north.
3:06 p.m.: A person was transported to the hospital following a car crash in the vicinity of 260 Main St.
Crashes with property damage only were reported at Grant Circle at 11:04 a.m. and on Dale Avenue at 2:59 p.m.
12:08 p.m.: Edmund H. Monahan, 58, of 106 Granite St., Rockport, was arrested on charges of driving with a license revoked for being habitual traffic offender and failing to stop or yield at a stop sign at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Rogers Street. An officer patroling the area of Rogers Street saw a gray Honda CRV “accelerate through a stop sign at 5 to 10 mph without stopping,” according to a police report. The officer pulled the car over, and learned from the dispatcher the driver had a revoked license before he was placed under arrest.
9:32 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Maplewood Avenue.
9:08 a.m.: A larceny was under investigation on Gale Road.
7:20 a.m.: Debris was reported in the roadway on Sadler Street.
Monday, Jan. 17
2:58 p.m.: After a motor-vehicle stop in the area of Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road, police planned to seek a criminal complaint in court against the driver on charges of driving with a suspended license, failure to inspect the vehicle and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Jan. 18
2:32 p.m.: Lift assist on Country Club Road.
10:22 a.m.: Medical emergency on Jerden’s Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
8:16 a.m.: Public Works was notified of downed electrical wires on Point de Chene Avenue.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Jan. 18
12:10 p.m.: A driver on Pleasant Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Traffic stops: Three drivers received citations for speeding. One received a verbal warning for hands-free driving.
1:11 a.m.: A car parked on Main Street was ticketed for violating the town’s winter overnight parking ban.