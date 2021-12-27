In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Five people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. Three refused ambulance services. One received medical services on site.
Sunday, Dec. 26
8:15 a.m.: Firefighters extinguished a chimney fire at a home on Mt. Pleasant Place. No injuries were reported.
Saturday, Dec. 25
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
Friday, Dec. 24
1:30 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a brush fire on Moraine Court.
12:57 p.m.: A Hodgkins Road resident called to ask if they could shoot coyotes that wander onto his property. The person was advised to not shoot the coyotes.
2:11 a.m.: Kyle Hurd, 29, and Jake Boyle, 27, both of Gloucester, were arrested for unarmed burglary on High Street. Hurd was also charged with assault and battery. No further information is available at this time. Both were arraigned at Gloucester District Court later that morning.
Thursday, Dec. 23
9:09 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for brake-checking an officer.
10:56 p.m.: The DPW was notified of downed electrical wires on Granite Street.
MANCHESTER
Traffic stops: Four drivers received warnings — two verbal and two written — for violating traffic laws.
Sunday, Dec. 26
3:19 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of their car on Beach Street.
2:17 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Route 128 northbound. No injuries were reported.
9:44 a.m.: Report of a one-car accident on Summer Street. No injuries were reported and the car was towed from the scene.
Saturday, Dec. 25
5:22 p.m.: Anthony Chaparro, 39, of 85 Rindge Ave., Apt. 2, Cambridge, was arrested for operating under the influence of drugs on Route 128 northbound. He was arraigned at Salem District Court Monday morning and released on his own recognizance. Chaparro's next scheduled court date is Monday, Feb. 16.
9:34 and 8:56 a.m.: Ambulance crews provided mutual aid to Wenham police on Route 128 southbound and Gloucester police on School Street.
Friday, Dec. 24
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
Thursday, Dec. 23
7:51 a.m.: Officers gave a courtesy transport to someone on Pleasant Street.
ESSEX
Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Two lift assists were also reported.
Traffic stops: Two drivers received citations and two received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws.
Parking tickets: Five illegally parked cars were tagged for violating the town's winter parking ban.
Sunday, Dec. 26
9:45 a.m. A Western Avenue resident reported their fence had been damaged. The matter is currently under investigation.
Saturday, Dec. 25
6:44 p.m.: Kimberly Fitzgerald, 52, of 33 Lufkin St., was arrested at her home for assault and battery on a family member and assault and battery on a person over 60 years old. She was arraigned in Gloucester District Court Monday morning.
10:16 a.m.: Report of a car driving off the road on Southern Avenue. No injuries were reported. Tally's Towing was able to tow the car back on the road. The car was able to drive away from the scene on its own power.
Friday, Dec. 24
12:55 p.m.: Report of a hit-and-run on Island Road. No injuries were reported. The extent of damage is unknown at this time, but officers did report there was glass and plastic left at the scene. The car owner was advised to call their insurance company.
Thursday, Dec. 23
Building and area check held throughout the day.