In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Saturday, Oct. 23
12:52 p.m.: James Adams, 32, of Methuen, was arrested for being in possession of fentanyl and operating under the influence of drugs. Police found Adams passed out over the center console of a Subaru with a running engine that was in a parking lot on Washington Street. Police also observed a piece of aluminum foil in the passenger seat with white powder substance on it. When approached by the police, the man immediately shot up and appeared to be confused. At this time, police placed him under arrest and when they asked him what the powder was that was found in the foil, he stated that it was "dope" and that it did have fentanyl in it.
Friday, Oct. 22
8:19 p.m.: A caller from Marsh Street said there was possibly a domestic incident occurring in her neighbor's house. Police confirmed that the family was playing with their dog.
11:29 a.m.: A caller from 201 Main St. reported that a woman and dog were bit and were requesting Animal Control.
9:12 a.m.: A caller from 31 Webster Ave. reported that a man is sleeping near or on her vegetable garden and she is concerned for his well being. An officer reported that he was a homeless man and that no squash had been squished.
Thursday, Oct. 21
10:31 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the area of Plum Cove Beach for a report of a woman screaming. When police arrived, they found a small SUV on the side of the road with its lights on and a woman walking barefoot. As the police officer approached the woman, she began to run southbound down Washington Street. When they caught up to her, the woman would not identify herself and stated she did not commit a crime and didn't have to answer the police. Police talked to a woman who said she was the mother of the individual who ran and she often likes to go onto the UMass property. Police then went looking for the woman who ran off. When they came back to the cruiser to speak with the mother, she was gone. Police then went to the house on High Street where the car had been registered and the mother was there and stated she had her daughter and she was fine. When talking with the police inside her home, the daughter explained she had an argument with her parents and had gone on a walk to clear her head.
11:54 a.m.: A caller from 31 Prospect St. reported that someone stole his wallet.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, Oct. 24
3:47 p.m.: Report of a town-wide power outage. Power was restored around 10 p.m.
3:40 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Saturday, Oct. 23
7:21 and 7:09 p.m.: Medical emergencies on South Street and Shetland Road. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:25 p.m.: Comcast and Verizon was notified of a tree branch tangled in electrical wires on Granite Street.
10:30 a.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a written warning for speeding.
7:30 a.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Friday, Oct. 22
6:17 p.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a written warning for speeding.
2:14 p.m.: A car hit a pole on South Street. No injuries were reported. The car was towed from the scene by Tally's Towing.
10:11 p.m.: A driver on Broadway received a citation for a one-way violation.
7:22 a.m.: Medical emergency on Railroad Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Oct. 24
10:40 p.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
3:12 p.m.: Keolis was notified of a broken MBTA gate on Beach Street.
Saturday, Oct. 23
10:06 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a loose dog on Forest Street.
Friday, Oct. 22
10:59 p.m.: A lost watch found on Beach Street was turned into the police station.
ESSEX
Sunday, Oct. 24
9:56 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for speeding.
4:36 p.m.: A person reported minor damage to their car parked on Main Street. The resident notified his insurance company about the issue.
11:37 a.m.: Report of two clammers yelling and throwing mud at each other at Conomo Point Landing. The two were split up and peace was restored. Officers received reports that the fight may have been physical at one point, but neither clammer said they were going to press charges.
Saturday, Oct. 23
2:16 p.m.: A Harlow Street resident reported their scarecrow for the Essex Scarecrow Festival had been stolen. The matter is currently under investigation.
Friday, Oct. 22
5:16 p.m.: Officers intervened in a road rage incident on Main Street. One driver was cited for reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
1:54 p.m.: Officers removed an illegally placed sign on Conomo Point Road.
1:18 p.m.: Report of an odor of gas at a Maple Street home. It is unclear if firefighters on site found a gas leak. The homeowner later contacted their gas provider about the issue.