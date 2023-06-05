In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Sunday, June 4
8:03 p.m.: A motor vehicle accident reported at a Station Square address was reportedly referred to another agency.
6:53 p.m.: An ambulance transport was conducted at a Curtis Street address.
5:27 p.m.: A medical emergency on Langsford Street in Gloucester was reportedly referred to another agency.
Saturday, June 3
2:11 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Broadway, a verbal warning was issued.
12:58 p.m.: A report was made about suspicious activity at a Lattof Farm Circle address. A person was reportedly spoken to.
1:23 a.m.: A report was made about an illegally parked motor vehicle on Broadway. The vehicle was reportedly tagged.
Friday, June 2
10:18 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a South Street address.
8:09 p.m.: A report was made about the erratic operation of a motor vehicle on Main Street.
6:42 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to an Athena Way address.
5:37 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted at a Sandy Bay Terrace address.
12:40 p.m.: A motor vehicle accident was reported on Railroad Avenue.
10:37 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Thatcher Road, a civil infraction was issued.