In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Dec. 23
9:04 a.m.: A medical emergency on Vine Street was referred to another agency.
8:21 a.m.: Debris reported in the roadway along Route 128 south could not be located.
7:15 a.m.: A general request for service was made at the Police Department on Main Street.
911 calls: Peace was restored on Prospect Street at 6:53 a.m., and individuals were transported to the hospital from Heights at Cape Ann at 7:12 a.m. and from Northeast Arc on Washington Street.
6:09 a.m.: A Wiley Street resident called 911 to say fire was coming out from her fireplace. The Gloucester Fire Department was dispatched but the small fire was extinguished prior to firefighters’ arrival.
5:30 a.m.: Noise complaint on Prospect and Chestnut streets. The source could not be found.
5:15 a.m.: Service was made for a burglar alarm activation at West Parish Elementary School on Concord Street.
12:16 a.m.: A caller reported being cornered by another man on Chestnut Street who made him feel uncomfortable. The caller wanted to speak to an officer, who reported the caller was having an issue with his neighbor.
Wednesday
911 calls: Searches were negative on Wildwood Road at 1:20 a.m. and Malcom Road at 9:27 p.m.
Medical emergency calls from Taylor Street at 10:53 a.m. and Western Avenue at 4:06 p.m., service made; Shaw’s Supermarket on Railroad Avenue at 1:28 p.m., individual taken to the hospital; and Eastern Point Road at 8:40 p.m., referred to another agency.
6:19 p.m.: Services were rendered after a hold-up alarm activation at the Bank Gloucester Loan Center on Middle Street.
Disabled motor vehicles: Services rendered at 5:38 a.m. at Dale Avenue and Prospect Street and at 6:03 p.m. on Route 128 Extension south; and a car was towed at 12:40 p.m. from Prospect Street.
3:30 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved for School House Road and disposed of safely.
3:16 p.m.: Peace restored after a disturbance on Rocky Neck Avenue at Eastern Point Road.
3:14 p.m.: A car crash with property damage only was reported at Jeff’s Variety on Eastern Avenue.
2:07 p.m.: A package containing a cell phone was reported stolen from a building on Pleasant Street.
1:45 p.m.: A search did not turn up anything after a parking complaint on Exchange Street.
Citations or warnings were issued for various violations after a parking complaint on Washington Street at 11:37 a.m., and during traffic stops at Washington and Whittemore streets at 1:02 p.m., and Hovey and Summer streets at 1:44 p.m.
1:40 p.m.: A report of fraud taken at the Police Department is under investigation.
11:34 a.m.: A report of harassment on Whittemore Street proved to be unfounded.
11:08 a.m.: Parking enforcement on Main and Parsons streets.
9:58 a.m.: A search of the area did not turn up anything after a report of stolen property on Norwood Heights.
7:45 a.m.: Services were rendered for a juvenile matter on Forest Street.
2:14 a.m.: No action was required for suspicious motor-vehicle activity on Maplewood Avenue.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Dec. 22
3:17 p.m.: Report filed regarding a clipped rear-view mirror on a parked car on Jerden’s Lane.
12:59 p.m.: Report filed regarding a road rage incident on Thatcher Road.
12:05 p.m.: A person was transported by ambulance from Mt. Pleasant Street to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Traffic stops: Five drivers received written warnings for violating traffic laws.
8:13 p.m.: Report filedd regarding minor damage to a car parked on Central Street.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Traffic stops: Four drivers received verbal warnings, one received a written warning, one received a citation and one received a criminal application for violating traffic laws.
8:13 p.m.: A person was transported by ambulance to a hospital from John Wise Avenue.
6:06 p.m.: A driver hit a deer on John Wise Avenue. No injuries were reported and the car was driven away on its own power.