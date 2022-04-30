In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's Police and Fire departments:

GLOUCESTER

Friday, April 29

Motor-vehicle stops: At 8:31 a.m. on Magnolia Avenue with a citation/warning issued; at 8:29 a.m. by Exit 53 of Route 128 south; at 8:19 a.m. on Magnolia Avenue with a citation/warning issued; at 8:06 a.m. on Magnolia Avenue.

1:30 a.m.: A citation/warning was issued during parking enforcement on Kondelin Road.

Thursday, April 28

4:01 p.m.: Police responded to a report of debris in the roadway on Route 128 south.

3:44 p.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported on Norseman Avenue.

Disturbances were reported at a Lexington Avenue café at 12:51 p.m. and on Babson Court at 2:04 p.m..

1:12 p.m.: Police responded to a complaint on Atlantic Road.

11:12 a.m.: Services were rendered for a report of a parking complaint on Pleasant Street.

11 a.m.: A report of fraud was made at the Police Department on 197 Main St.

10:12 a.m.: A past burglary/break-in at the Cape Ann's Marina Resort motel complex was under investigation.

9:42 a.m.: An abandoned vehicle was reported at an automotive shop on Pond Road.

ROCKPORT

Thursday, April 28

Medical emergencies: Two people was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.

1:50 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a written warning for speeding. 

9:49 a.m.: A person on Beach Street received a verbal warning for throwing away household trash in a town-owned trash barrel. 

MANCHESTER 

Thursday, April 28

Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Another refused ambulance services.

ESSEX

Friday, April 29

1:20 a.m.: Officers assisted Hamilton Police with an incident in their town.

Thursday, April 28

Traffic stops: One driver received a citation for operating an unregistered motor vehicle and an inspection sticker violation. Three others received verbal warnings for stop sign violations. 

10 p.m.: Officers advised a resident who came to the department to report harassment. 

9:45 p.m.: Four people at Centennial Grove received citations for marijuana violations. 

