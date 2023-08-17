In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Aug. 8
10:13 p.m.: Motor-vehicle theft was reported from Washington Street. A caller told police her relative used her car without authority and has been gone and will not answer the phone. Police explained to the caller she would have to file a stolen vehicle report if her relative does not bring back the car. Around 12:49 a.m., the vehicle was returned but the relative still has a key, the report said.
9:10 p.m.: Police took a report of harassment on Pleasant Street.
7:51 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a call for an oven fire on Plum Street.
1:52 p.m.: Larceny was reported on Prospect Street. Caller reported some missing medications from a backpack after returning from the beach.
12:25 p.m.: A two-car crash with injuries was reported on Eastern Avenue and Hartz Street. Both drivers and a witness told police a large truck parked in front of Jeff’s Variety was partially blocking the view of vehicles coming out of Hartz Street, according to the crash report. The driver of the first vehicle, a BMW, said he was approaching the intersection when a Subaru slowly entered Eastern Avenue and pulled out in front of his vehicle and the vehicles collided. The driver of the Subaru and a witness gave a similar account. The BMW sustained heavy front-end damage with airbags deployed and the Subaru sustained heavy driver’s side damage and ended up against a telephone pole. Both vehicles were towed and both drivers were taken to the hospital complaining of neck and head soreness.
12:15 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on School House Road.
10:33 a.m.: A stop on Washington and Langsford streets at Seaside Cemetery resulted in police seeking a criminal complaint in court against a 26-year-old Malden man on a charge of driving without a license and speeding. Police in a report said they stopped a gray Ford Fusion when radar showed the car traveling at 42 mph in a 30 mph zone. Dispatch told the officer the owner did not have a valid driver’s license. The driver handed police his passport and Brazilian ID card when asked for his license. Police told him why he was pulled over and he said he was “sorry.” With no one in the car with a valid license, police had the vehicle towed and the occupants said they had a friend coming to pick them up in 10 minutes.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Aug. 16
3:17 a.m.: Assistance provided on Centennial Grove Road in regard to a report of suspicious activity.
Tuesday, Aug. 15
11:08 p.m.: A driver was issued a citation after a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
6:54 p.m.: A Story Street building was checked and secured after an alarm activated.
5:03 p.m.: A person on John Wise Avenue was given assistance.
Medical emergencies: Individuals — one complaining of abdominal pain, and two sick — were taken by ambulance to a hospital from Martin Street at 8:32 a.m., Belcher Street at 1:12 p.m., and Lakeview Road at 3:35 p.m.
1:45 p.m.: Parking enforcement was done on Winthrop Street after a complaint was lodged.
Other agencies were assisted on Eastern Avenue at Water Street at 10:01 a.m. and Choate Street at 11:26 a.m.