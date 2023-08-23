In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Aug. 15
9:23 p.m.: Police took a report of a missing Elwell Street resident. A person came to the station to report her friend has been missing for a number of days.
6:29 p.m.: Property was reported stolen from a Mason Street basement. The resident told police a power tool, an Old Milwaukee hammer drill and a pair of surround sound speakers were missing. The items were last seen about 30 days ago, the resident told police.
Crashes with property damage: At Washington Street and Grant Circle at 4 a.m., Eastern Avenue and Pond Road at 10:53 a.m., Maplewood Avenue at 2:56 p.m., and Eastern Avenue at 4:07 p.m.
2:09 p.m.: A resident reported seeing a drug transaction involving two men and woman behind a home on Spring Street on the staircase to Winchester Court around 1 p.m.The resident described seeing an exchange of cash for a small item between the two men, one of whom was tall, the report stated. The resident was urged to call police with any further information and when he witnesses the activity to have units dispatched to investigate.
7:47 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Leonard Street.
1:37 a.m.: After a motor-vehicle stop on Rogers Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 42-year-old Gloucester man charging him with driving with a suspended license. Police stopped the car after a check show the driver’s license was suspended. The police report said he was aware the department had delivered a notice of suspension to his house while he was not home, and was working on reactivating his license after it was suspended by Rowley police, according to the report. The driver told police he was previously pulled over after falling asleep at the wheel due to a medical condition, and Rowley police informed him they would be filing an immediate threat form with the Registry of Motor Vehicles. The driver said he misinterpreted the notice thinking he had 30 days to keep driving. Police seized the man’s license and allowed the man to leave the vehicle where it was legally parked. The driver was also given a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
12:33 a.m.: A motor-vehicle stop on Prospect and Spring streets resulted in police filing a criminal complaint against an 83-year-old Gloucester woman on charges of driving with a suspended license, driving a vehicle with a revoked registration and having an uninsured vehicle on a public way. According to the report, police stopped the car after a query showed the owner’s license was suspended and the registration revoked. The owner produced her license and registration and said she was unaware of their status. A check of the driver’s history showed there was a medical complaint in September and a license suspension followed. The driver said she has a condition but did not know she lost her ability to drive and said she did not receive a notice. She said she pays here insurance monthly and did not know why her policy would be revoked. Police had the vehicle towed and told the driver the steps she needed to take to renew her license and the vehicle’s registration.
Monday, Aug. 14
1:59 p.m.: A past burglary was reported on Cliff Road. A search of the area did not turn up anything.
Crashes with property damage only were reported at the Cape Ann YMCA on Gloucester Crossing Road at 12:20 p.m. and 226 Washington St. at 1:56 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 13
8:14 p.m.: Police took a report of a person missing from Forest Street.
6:59 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a call from Cedar Lane. Peace was restored. A caller had reported he could see a porch fire.
4:52 p.m.: The Fire Department was assisted with a call from Sylvan Street. The Fire Department requested an officer for a possible domestic call after a caller reported a man possibly having a seizure.
4:26 p.m.: The shellfish constable reported an audible fire alarm coming from a residence, with no smoke or fire showing. The Gloucester Fire Department was notified.
3:10 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Friend Street.
12:30 p.m.: A disturbance at the Speedway gas station on Main Street resulted in police planning to file a criminal complaint against a 21-year-old Gloucester woman charging her with malicious destruction of property worth less than $1,200. The store manager said a prior employee who was told she was not allowed back in the store anymore due to a different issue the week prior got so angry she allegedly picked up a stand of items from Keno papers to phone minute cards and threw them on the ground.
Saturday, Aug. 12
11:21 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a call from Western Avenue. Police took a report of a fire on the side of the road. A cruiser reported power was out in the area. National Grid was on scene just after midnight to make repairs.
10:20 p.m.: A disturbance at a restaurant on Gloucester Crossing Road resulted in police filing a criminal complaint against a 47-year-old Gloucester man charging him with breaking and entering into a vehicle. A report states charges also include driving after license suspension and having a vehicle with revoked insurance.
Crashes with property damage only were reported just before Grant Circle on Route 128 northbound at 3:14 a.m., on Eastern Avenue at 9:37 a.m., just past Grant Circle on Route 128 southbound at 4:36 p.m., and at Babson and Hovey streets at 6:31 p.m.
4:21 p.m.: A past crash was reported on Dory Road.
4:06 p.m.: A three-car crash with injuries was reported at Thatcher Road and the Stop & Shop entrance. Police responded to the crash with the drivers the only occupants of the three vehicles. The driver of a 2009 Ford said a 2016 Subaru was stopped in traffic on Thatcher Road as if to let her proceed. When she pulled across the lane she told police her vision was obstructed by traffic. She then struck the side of a 2022 Toyota which was heading straight ahead, forcing it to collide with the Subaru. The Toyota’s driversaid he was traveling straight on Thatcher Road when the Ford suddenly struck him on the side, forcing the front of his car to hit the Subaru which was stopped in traffic. The Subaru driver was treated by paramedics and taken to the hospital for evaluation. Two witnesses also confirmed what happened. The Toyota and Subaru had front-end damage and had to be towed. The Ford had damage to its front right but was still able to be driven.
9:37 a.m.: An abandoned vehicle was reported on Fort Square.
