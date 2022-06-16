In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, June 15
11:17 p.m.: A citation/warning was issued to a driver after a motor vehicle stop on Prospect and Church streets.
8:16 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Leonard Street.
5:39 p.m.: A crash with injuries was reported on Route 128 north. Two vehicles were towedand one person was taken to Beverly Hospital by the Gloucester Fire Department ambulance. State Police handled the crash investigation.
12:16 p.m.: Threats were reported to police at the Main Street station.
11:16 a.m.: Vandalism to a tree on Knowlton Square was reported to police at the station. A resident told police she believed holes were drilled into a chestnut tree that sits close to an abutting property and herbicides were put in the holes. The woman was suspicious because the tree has not come back with foliage this year.
Tuesday, June 14
8:11 p.m.: A patrol officer was flagged down by someone who had walked by a 1999 Mercury Mountaineer that was parked in the public parking lot on Rogers Street with the engine running for nearly an hour. Police found the vehicle was unoccupied, was not running and had its headlights on. A computer check in the cruiser came back with a registration revoked for insurance reasons. Police had the vehicle towed and issued a summons to a Hull resident on charges of having an uninsured, unregistered vehicle on a public way.
5:45 p.m.: Police took a report of stolen tools valued at $500. The resident stated the tools were outside his house, and when he returned, they were gone, the report states. The man was handling the matter with his insurance company.
2:47 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance was reported at Addison Gilbert Hospital.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, June 15
11:29 a.m.: A White Way resident reported a neighbor had threatened to punch them. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
9:28 a.m.: Public Works was notified to remove a large branch from the roadway on Summer Street.
7:17 a.m.: Officers provided a detail while Public Works painted road lines on Broadway.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, June 15
Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital, one refused ambulance services and one received a lift assist.
2:11 p.m.: Animal control assisted with freeing a trapped turtle on Ledgewood Road.
12:33 a.m.: Segundo Chuqui Loja, 59, of 34 Elmer St., Hartford, Connecticut, was arrested on Route 128 northbound on charges of driving under the influence of liquor, having an open container of alcohol inside his car and unlicensed operation. An Essex officer was on scene to assist with language barrier issues. The car was towed. Chuqui Loja was arraigned at Salem District Court later in the morning.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Between Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 a.m., four citations and three verbal warnings were given to drivers for traffic violations.
Wednesday, June 15
7:31 p.m.: Kirt MacNeill, 42, of Danvers, was arrested on John Wise Avenue on charges of driving under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, having an open container inside his car, not having an inspection sticker and obstructing an emergency vehicle. He is scheduled to be arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Friday.
10:35 a.m.: Officers gave a warning to a person for driving an ATV through the woods off Laurel Lane.