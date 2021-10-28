In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Oct. 28
5:08 a.m.: Sudbay’s Dodge Ram Dealership at 29 Causeway St. reported vandalism to two motor vehicles on the lot. The owner pointed out two Jeeps parked at the entrance into Sudbay’s to officers. One appeared to have minor front-end damage while the second also had minor damages. Due to electricity being out, the surveillance cameras were not working.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
12:07 a.m.: Police were dispatched to 4 Parker St. for a past assault. Officers spoke with a woman who said that while she was in Pratty’s Bar she was punched in the face by her ex-boyfriend. When asked what happened prior to the assault, she stated that she threw a beer into his face. Police observed no redness or swelling in the area where the woman’s ex-boyfriend allegedly punched her. When an officer went to Pratty’s, a witness said that he saw the woman tell a “bouncer” that someone was “pissing” on the floor of the bathroom. When the bouncer left the area, she tossed a beer into an unknown man’s face, pulled the hood of his sweatshirt over his head and started striking him. The man then pushed her away by her face to stop the assault. When police again spoke to the woman, she denied striking anyone, saying she had only thrown a beer. Police informed the woman that she had committed an assault and battery and, if the victim reported it, she could be facing criminal charges.
ROCKPORT
Power outages were reported on Story Street at 12:13 a.m., South Street at 2:05 a.m., and Main Street at 5:34 p.m. on Wednesday; and Granite Street at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Downed power lines were reported Tuesday evening and Wednesday on King, Pleasant, Granite, Main and High streets; Burt, Clark and Phillips avenues; Pasture, Pleasant, Thatcher and Briarstone roads; Mary Hellen, Evan’s and Bruno ways; Heritage and Oceanview drives; Jerden’s and Darby lanes; Springfield Court; and Broadway Terrace.
Fallen tree debris was reported Tuesday evening and Wednesday on Main, South, Prospect, Parker, High and South streets; Thatcher Quarry, Whale Cove and Smith roads; Straightsmouth and Mary Hellen ways; Stockholm and Railroad avenues; Millbrook Park; Spring Lane; and Sheehan Terrace.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
5:56 p.m.: A Popplestone Lane resident reported her water had stopped working. Public Works was notified.
4:58 p.m.: First responders filled two oxygen tanks for a Granite Street resident.
Medical emergencies on Millbrook Park at 6:23 a.m., Main Street at 1:22 p.m., and Spring Lane at 2:55 p.m. All were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
12:26 p.m.: Report of a fire cased by downed wires on Norwood Avenue. National Grid was notified and officers closed the street off.
12:15 p.m.: Firefighter assisted a Story Street resident with a gas fireplace.
11:07 a.m.: Report of a tree falling on a summer home on Ridgewood Terrace. No one was home at the time. The falling tree damaged the home’s deck. Officers were unable to contact the homeowner.
10:05 a.m.: A car parked on Martha’s Lane that was leaking fuel was towed.
9:38 a.m.: Medical emergency on Quarry Ridge Lane. The person refused medical services.
9:14 a.m.: Officers advised a Main Street resident who claimed a car purchased for his or her son had been reported stolen.
8:43 a.m.: The Coast Guard reported a lobster boat had sank off Pigeon Hill Wharf.
7 a.m.: The Fire Department assisted with pumping water out of a flooded basement on Stockholm Avenue.
3:47 a.m.: A fire truck knocked down low-hanging cable wires on Granite Street.
3:20 a.m.: Report of a power surge on Jerden’s Lane.
1:20 a.m.: Report of a tree falling on a home on Main Street. No injuries were reported and the home received minor damages.
Tuesday, Oct. 25Medical emergencies on Main Street at 7:05 p.m., when the person was taken by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital, and Curtis Street at 7:44 p.m., when the person refused ambulance services.
MANCHESTER
Downed power lines were reported Wednesday on Forest, Bennett Proctor, Masconomo, School and Bridge streets; Forester Road; Magnolia Avenue; and Skytop Drive.
Fallen tree debris was reported Tuesday evening and Wednesday on Summer, School, Forest, Beach, Bridge, Ocean and Harbor streets; Hickory Hill, Woodholm, Walker, Chebacco and Highwood roads; Rosedale, Atwater and Boardman avenues; Dexter and Jersey lanes; King’s Way; Norton’s Point; Knight Circle and Route 128 southbound.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
11:29 and 9:37 p.m.: The Fire Department assisted with flooding at two homes on Brookwood Road and Lincoln Street.
9:18 p.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person refused ambulance services.
10:15 a.m.: Firefighters assisted with a flooded basement on Vine Street.
9:01 a.m.: An Allen Avenue resident reported a neighbor had thrown debris into his yard. Officers spoke with both neighbors and peace was restored.
8 a.m.: Report of a minor car accident on Summer Street. Both parties exchanged information.
2:48 a.m.: The Harbormaster was notified to retrieve a boat that had broken loose from its mooring near Singing Beach.
1:31 a.m.: Report of a tree falling on a house on Brook Street. Minor damage was reported.
1:04 a.m.: Report of a power surge on Old Essex Road.
12:29 a.m.: Report that the Manchester/Beverly sign on Hale Street had been knocked over. Public Works moved it to the side of the road.
12:01 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a fallen street sign on Summer Street.
ESSEX
Downed power lines were reported Tuesday evening and Wednesday on Belcher, Martin, Lufkin and Apple streets; Western and Forest avenues; Point and Landing roads; and Lakeshore and Sumac drives.
Fallen tree debris was reported Tuesday evening and Wednesday on Apple and Harlow streets and Southern Avenue.
Thursday, Oct. 28
12:40 a.m.: Lift assist on Chebacco Terrace.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
9:31 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for operating with a suspended registration.
8:46 p.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a verbal warning for having defective equipment.
Grinder pump alarms sounded on Main Street at 7:32 a.m. and Grove Street at 7:32 p.m. The Water Department was notified in both instances.
4:45 p.m.: The Harbormaster was notified of a boat that broke free from its mooring on Conomo Point.
4:16 and 4:13 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a downed tree on Eastern Avenue and an electrical pole on Western Avenue on fire.
4:40 a.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
12:25 a.m.: The Fire Department assisted with fixing a broken generator on Eastern Avenue.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
8:04 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a blown transformer on Pond Street.
7:40 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a tree falling on a Pond Street home. No injuries were reported and the home suffered minor damage.
7:32 p.m.: The Water Department was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Grove Street.