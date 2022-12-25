221222-pbi-gt-beard-013.jpg

Gloucester Police Officer Joe Parady, bottom row, fifth from right, delivers a $3,800 check to Dana-Farber’s Assistant Director of Annual Giving, Lauren Cellucci, for skin cancer research on Thursday. Every year for almost 10 years, Gloucester police officers have grown their beards out to help raise money for cancer research. This year 38 officers from the department were involved in the campaign. In total, according to Dana-Farber, the Gloucester Police Department has raised $28,782 since 2016 for Dana-Farber. 

 PAUL BILODEAU/Staff photo

In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:

ESSEX

Saturday, Dec. 24

8:31 p.m.: Paperwork service attempted on Chebacco Terrace.

7:17 p.m.: Traffic hazard on Main Street.

5:52 p.m.: E-911 hangup call from Apple Street confirmed accidental.

4:55 p.m.: Traffic stop made on John Wise Avenue at Island Road, when a verbal was given. 

Individuals assisted on Conomo Point Road at 10:29 a.m. and John Wise Avenue at 1:48 p.m.

1:03 p.m.: An individual was taken by ambulance from Addison Lane to a hospital.

12:51 p.m.: Welfare check requested on Addison Lane. Assistance given.

Utility requested on Western Avenue at 8:20 a.m. and Eastern Avenue at 10:29 a.m. Notifications made.

Friday, Dec. 23

Utility requested on Robbins Island Road at 9:18 a.m. and Centennial Grove Road at 10 p.m. Notifications made.

Individuals assisted as needed on  Main Street at 1:32 p.m., and John Wise Avenue at 10:22 a.m. and 4:48, 5:52, 6:15 and 10 p.m. 

Traffic hazards reported on Western Avenue at 7:09 a.m., which was gone when an officer arrived; Main Street at 8:39 a.m. and 10:19 a.m., when the Causeway flooded; and Harlow Street at 6:18 p.m.

3:46 p.m.: A person experiencing chest pain was taken by ambulance from Eastern Avenue to a hospital.

12:55 p.m.: A driver was given a verbal warning during a Main Street traffic stop.

Thursday, Dec. 22

E-911 hangups: Callers spoken to on Hill Street at 4:44 p.m. and Western Avenue at 9:22 p.m.

Suspicious activity reported on Centennial Grove Road at 5:12 p.m. and eastern Avenue at 6:05 p.m. Properties checked and secured.

2:33 p.m.: Welfare check on Haskell Court.

12:24 p.m.: Citation issued to driver during a traffic stop on Main Street.

Sunday, Dec. 18

1:54 a.m.: Utility requested at Main Street and Western Avenue. Notification made. 

1:26 a.m.: Hamilton Police aided with Bridge Street call.

Saturday, Dec. 17

11:57 p.m.: Individual spoken to about E-911 hangup call from Western Avenue.

Traffic stops made on Southern Avenue at Laurel Lane at 7:30 p.m., Eastern Avenue at 9:41 p.m. and Southern Avenue at 10:19 p.m. The three drivers were given verbal warnings

5:16 p.m.: Motor vehicle checked and secured on Centennial Grove Road.

Paperwork: Notification service or attempts made on John Wise Avenue at 9:43 and 9:46 a.m. 

Friday, Dec. 16

Traffic stops: A driver on John Wise Avenue was given a verbal warning at 10:21 a.m., and a driver was issued a citation on Lowe Hill Road at Story Street at 9:01 p.m.

4:45 p.m.: A Southern Avenue property was checked and secured after an alarm activation.

1:41 p.m.: A 911 call from Main Street was a false alarm.

11:26 a.m.: An individual was taken by ambulance to a hospital from Southern Avenue after a welfare check was requested.

8:15 a.m.: The Fire Department rescue squad was to Main Street for a medical emergency. The individual refused medical transport.

7 a.m.: An individual was arrested on a charge of breaking and entering on Southern Avenue.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

12:44 a.m.: Fire Department dispatched to Southern Avenue for an an alarm activation. It was a false alarm.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Citizens assisted on John Wise Avenue at 9:25 and 10:56 a.m., and 4:33 p.m.

Animal complaints: Assistance given as needed on John Wise Avenue at Choate Street at noon and Main Street at 12:16 p.m. 

8:18 a.m.: Complaint about soliciting on Patriots Landing.

Monday, Dec. 12

11:22 p.m.: Notification of repossession made on Story Street.

9:46 p.m.: A driver was issued a citation during a traffic stop on Goodwin Court at Eastern Avenue.

5:22 p.m.: Fire Department rescue squad called to Story Street for person who fell. The individual refused ambulance service.

E-911 hangups: Calls from Martin Street at 8:45 a.m. and Story Street at 5:16 p.m. confirmed accidental.

Citizens assisted on John Wise Avenue at 7:25 a.m., and 1:50 and 3:35 p.m.

1:22 p.m.: Welfare check on Choate Street.

Paperwork service given on John Wise Avenue at 10:37, 10:39 and 10:40 a.m.

10:19 a.m.: Person spoken to about suspicious activity on Pine Ridge Road.

