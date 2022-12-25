Gloucester Police Officer Joe Parady, bottom row, fifth from right, delivers a $3,800 check to Dana-Farber’s Assistant Director of Annual Giving, Lauren Cellucci, for skin cancer research on Thursday. Every year for almost 10 years, Gloucester police officers have grown their beards out to help raise money for cancer research. This year 38 officers from the department were involved in the campaign. In total, according to Dana-Farber, the Gloucester Police Department has raised $28,782 since 2016 for Dana-Farber.