In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ESSEX
Saturday, Dec. 24
8:31 p.m.: Paperwork service attempted on Chebacco Terrace.
7:17 p.m.: Traffic hazard on Main Street.
5:52 p.m.: E-911 hangup call from Apple Street confirmed accidental.
4:55 p.m.: Traffic stop made on John Wise Avenue at Island Road, when a verbal was given.
Individuals assisted on Conomo Point Road at 10:29 a.m. and John Wise Avenue at 1:48 p.m.
1:03 p.m.: An individual was taken by ambulance from Addison Lane to a hospital.
12:51 p.m.: Welfare check requested on Addison Lane. Assistance given.
Utility requested on Western Avenue at 8:20 a.m. and Eastern Avenue at 10:29 a.m. Notifications made.
Friday, Dec. 23
Utility requested on Robbins Island Road at 9:18 a.m. and Centennial Grove Road at 10 p.m. Notifications made.
Individuals assisted as needed on Main Street at 1:32 p.m., and John Wise Avenue at 10:22 a.m. and 4:48, 5:52, 6:15 and 10 p.m.
Traffic hazards reported on Western Avenue at 7:09 a.m., which was gone when an officer arrived; Main Street at 8:39 a.m. and 10:19 a.m., when the Causeway flooded; and Harlow Street at 6:18 p.m.
3:46 p.m.: A person experiencing chest pain was taken by ambulance from Eastern Avenue to a hospital.
12:55 p.m.: A driver was given a verbal warning during a Main Street traffic stop.
Thursday, Dec. 22
E-911 hangups: Callers spoken to on Hill Street at 4:44 p.m. and Western Avenue at 9:22 p.m.
Suspicious activity reported on Centennial Grove Road at 5:12 p.m. and eastern Avenue at 6:05 p.m. Properties checked and secured.
2:33 p.m.: Welfare check on Haskell Court.
12:24 p.m.: Citation issued to driver during a traffic stop on Main Street.
Sunday, Dec. 18
1:54 a.m.: Utility requested at Main Street and Western Avenue. Notification made.
1:26 a.m.: Hamilton Police aided with Bridge Street call.
Saturday, Dec. 17
11:57 p.m.: Individual spoken to about E-911 hangup call from Western Avenue.
Traffic stops made on Southern Avenue at Laurel Lane at 7:30 p.m., Eastern Avenue at 9:41 p.m. and Southern Avenue at 10:19 p.m. The three drivers were given verbal warnings
5:16 p.m.: Motor vehicle checked and secured on Centennial Grove Road.
Paperwork: Notification service or attempts made on John Wise Avenue at 9:43 and 9:46 a.m.
Friday, Dec. 16
Traffic stops: A driver on John Wise Avenue was given a verbal warning at 10:21 a.m., and a driver was issued a citation on Lowe Hill Road at Story Street at 9:01 p.m.
4:45 p.m.: A Southern Avenue property was checked and secured after an alarm activation.
1:41 p.m.: A 911 call from Main Street was a false alarm.
11:26 a.m.: An individual was taken by ambulance to a hospital from Southern Avenue after a welfare check was requested.
8:15 a.m.: The Fire Department rescue squad was to Main Street for a medical emergency. The individual refused medical transport.
7 a.m.: An individual was arrested on a charge of breaking and entering on Southern Avenue.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
12:44 a.m.: Fire Department dispatched to Southern Avenue for an an alarm activation. It was a false alarm.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Citizens assisted on John Wise Avenue at 9:25 and 10:56 a.m., and 4:33 p.m.
Animal complaints: Assistance given as needed on John Wise Avenue at Choate Street at noon and Main Street at 12:16 p.m.
8:18 a.m.: Complaint about soliciting on Patriots Landing.
Monday, Dec. 12
11:22 p.m.: Notification of repossession made on Story Street.
9:46 p.m.: A driver was issued a citation during a traffic stop on Goodwin Court at Eastern Avenue.
5:22 p.m.: Fire Department rescue squad called to Story Street for person who fell. The individual refused ambulance service.
E-911 hangups: Calls from Martin Street at 8:45 a.m. and Story Street at 5:16 p.m. confirmed accidental.
Citizens assisted on John Wise Avenue at 7:25 a.m., and 1:50 and 3:35 p.m.
1:22 p.m.: Welfare check on Choate Street.
Paperwork service given on John Wise Avenue at 10:37, 10:39 and 10:40 a.m.
10:19 a.m.: Person spoken to about suspicious activity on Pine Ridge Road.
