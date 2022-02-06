In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Feb. 3
11:03 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a blown electrical transformer on Straitsmouth Way. Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire that was caused by the explosion.
10:37 and 4:21 p.m.: National Grid was notified of two sparking electrical wires on Spring Lane and High Street.
12:24 p.m.: Medical emergency on Mt. Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
10:11 a.m.: Report of a carbon monoxide alarm at a South Street home. Firefighters disconnected a broken boiler and ventilated the home. No one was home at the time of the call and no injuries were reported.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Feb. 3
5:16 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pine Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:43 a.m.: Officers euthanized a deer that was impaled on a fence on Woodholm Road.
1:37 a.m.: Pharrell Sutherland, 65, of 3 Green St., Gloucester, was arrested on Route 128 northbound on charges of operating under the influence of drugs and distribution of a Class D substance. Police were called to the scene after someone reported a person was overdosing in a car. Sutherland was transported to a hospital before being sent to Salem District Court for arraignment.
12:54 a.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for having expired registration. The driver was able to renew the registration online before being dismissed by the officer.
ESSEX
Friday, Feb. 4
6:42 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a criminal application on charges of operating an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle, speeding and attaching plates. The car was towed from the scene by Tally’s Towing.
1:34 a.m.: Report of a vehicle on fire outside an Eastern Avenue home. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire 15 minutes later. The residents needed to be evacuated due to how close the fire was to the home. At this time, officers do not believe the fire was caused by any malicious activity.
Thursday, Feb. 3
Traffic stops: Three drivers received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws.
9:02 a.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person refused ambulance services.
12:17 a.m.: National Grid was notified of downed electrical wires on Main Street.