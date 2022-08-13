In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Aug. 12
8:51 a.m.: A city ordinance violation involving an underground sprinkler system was reported on Way Road amid a ban on lawn irrigation systems and sprinklers amid conservation measures for drought conditions for the month of August.
8:39 a.m.: A city ordinance violation was reported on Atlantic Road. According to a report, the city has received complaints for two properties on Atlantic Road using sprinklers during the water ban. Police were able to make contact with a resident who lives at one of the addresses and she told police the sprinklers are controlled by a property manager, and she will update the manager on the ban.
Thursday, Aug. 11
10:30 a.m.: Caller from Riverview Road reported a hot spot from the brush fire on Poles Hill “across from the trailhead with map, down the red dot trail, over the burnt patch, behind two big trees.” The Gloucester Fire Department was notified.
9:22 a.m.: A 48-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested on a straight arrest warrant.
9:06 a.m.: Police took a report of fraud at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
9:35 p.m.: Police took a report that a homeowner’s dogs were attacked by another dog on Sumner Street.
8:14 p.m.: A 911 caller reported a city tree was down in a driveway on Cove Way.
2:57 p.m.: Police took a report of harassment at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street.
1:17 p.m.: Trespassing was reported on Commercial Street.
12:49 p.m.: Police took a report of fraud at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street.
12:08 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Rocky Neck Avenue.
11:17 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Bond Street.
9:47 a.m.: An ongoing issue with a past client sending threatening emails was reported Western Avenue. Police advised all parties on how to obtain a harassment order through Gloucester District Court and to call if the person was seen on or near the property.
ROCKPORT
Parking tickets: Between Thursday and Friday at 7:30 a.m., two illegally parked cars were ticketed.
Medical emergencies: On Thursday, two people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, and another received a lift assist.
Friday, Aug. 12
2:28 a.m.: Firefighters tended to the ongoing brush fire in Woodland Acres.
Thursday, Aug. 11
3:30 p.m.: Report of a truck running over a bike on Bearskin Neck.
9:21 a.m.: Firefighters tended to the ongoing brush fire in Woodland Acres.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Aug. 11
7:43 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:18 a.m.: Report of two Woodholm Lane neighbors arguing about a fence installation. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.