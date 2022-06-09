In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Six people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. Two received lift assists and one refused ambulance services.
Wednesday, June 8
4:04 a.m.: A South Street resident reported their neighbor left their car lights on.
Tuesday, June 7
12:34 p.m.: Report of minor vandalism to a door entry keypad on Railroad Avenue.
7:15 a.m.: A driver on Broadway received a verbal warning for speeding.
3:23 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Broadway Avenue was ticketed.
Monday, June 6
11:16 p.m.: A person reported a landscaping company was dumping debris over the seawall on Old Garden Road. Officers at the scene spoke with the landscapers who denied dumping any debris in the area.
9:07 a.m.: Report of a minor hit-and-run on a car parked on Bradley Wharf.
6:56 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of a building on Sandy Bay Terrace.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, June 7
Traffic stops: Four drivers received warnings — three verbal and one written — for traffic violations.
2:37 p.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person refused ambulance services.
8:15 a.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Bridge Street. No injuries were reported and both cars were able to drive away from the scene on their own power.
ESSEX
Tuesday, June 7
7:45 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a damaged electrical pole on Southern Avenue.
1:24 p.m.: Report of a person illegally dumping cement on Conomo Point Road. The matter is currently under investigation.
12:18 p.m.: An illegally parked car at the Town Landing was ticketed.
Monday, June 6
6:40 p.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:38 a.m.: Stephanie Silva, 23, of Peabody, was arrested on Southern Avenue for operating under the influence of liquor, a marked lanes violation and using an electronic device while driving. She was arraigned at Gloucester District Court Tuesday morning.