In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:

ROCKPORT

Medical emergencies: Six people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. Two received lift assists and one refused ambulance services.

Wednesday, June 8

4:04 a.m.: A South Street resident reported their neighbor left their car lights on.

Tuesday, June 7

12:34 p.m.: Report of minor vandalism to a door entry keypad on Railroad Avenue.

7:15 a.m.: A driver on Broadway received a verbal warning for speeding.

3:23 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Broadway Avenue was ticketed.

Monday, June 6

11:16 p.m.: A person reported a landscaping company was dumping debris over the seawall on Old Garden Road. Officers at the scene spoke with the landscapers who denied dumping any debris in the area.

9:07 a.m.: Report of a minor hit-and-run on a car parked on Bradley Wharf.

6:56 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of a building on Sandy Bay Terrace.

MANCHESTER

Tuesday, June 7

Traffic stops: Four drivers received warnings — three verbal and one written — for traffic violations.

2:37 p.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person refused ambulance services.

8:15 a.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Bridge Street. No injuries were reported and both cars were able to drive away from the scene on their own power.

ESSEX

Tuesday, June 7

7:45 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a damaged electrical pole on Southern Avenue.

1:24 p.m.: Report of a person illegally dumping cement on Conomo Point Road. The matter is currently under investigation.

12:18 p.m.: An illegally parked car at the Town Landing was ticketed.

Monday, June 6

6:40 p.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

1:38 a.m.: Stephanie Silva, 23, of Peabody, was arrested on Southern Avenue for operating under the influence of liquor, a marked lanes violation and using an electronic device while driving. She was arraigned at Gloucester District Court Tuesday morning.

