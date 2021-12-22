In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Dec. 22
7:45 a.m.: A juvenile matter was reported on Forest Street.
5:38 a.m.: A driver whose motor vehicle was disabled at Dale Avenue and Prospect Street was assisted.
2:14 a.m.: No action was required for suspicious activity on Maplewood Avenue
1:20 a.m.: An area search on Willowood Road did not turn up anything after a 911 call.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
10:26 p.m.: Services were rendered after stolen property was reported on Pleasant Street.
Medical emergencies on Granite Street at 11:23 a.m., Leonard Street at 7:03 p.m., Cape Ann YMCA on Gloucester Crossing Road at 7:19 p.m., and Lincoln Park at 9:57 p.m., service rendered; Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street at 11:11 a.m., Concord Street at 1:16 p.m., Cape Ann Families. on Emerson Avenue at 1:27 p.m., and Santander Bank on Main Street at 3:19 p.m., service made; and Concord Street and Essex Avenue at 12:08 p.m., Destino's Sub Shop on Prospect Street at 2:11 p.m., YMCA Rooming House and Community Center on Middle Street at 5:34 p.m., when an individual from each location was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
6:31 p.m.: Another agency was assisted on Treetop Lane.
5:49 p.m.: A crash resulted in property damage only on Grant Circle.
Well-being checks were made at the at Halyard Apartments on School House Road at 10:31 a.m. and at Police Department/Court House on Main Street at 12:46 p.m.
12:04 p.m.: A 44-year-old Gloucester man was served a straight arrest warrant at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street.
11:19 a.m.: A 58-year-old Rockport man was issued a summons to appear in court on a charge of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon — steel-toed boots — after a report of a past assault at the Jodrey State Fish Pier on Parker Street.
10:19 a.m.: A citizen was assisted on Route 128 north at Exit 23.
10:12 a.m.: A burglar alarm activation on Main Street required no action.
9:46 a.m.: A search of the area did not turn up anything after a parking complaint was made on Proctor Street.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Dec. 22
7:17 a.m.: Medical emergency on Summit Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Medical emergencies: Two people refused ambulance services.
5:56 p.m.: National Grid was notified of two broken streetlights on Granite Street.
12:22 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her home on Glenmere Road.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Traffic stops: Four drivers received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws.
7:59 p.m.: Lift assist on Summer Street.
2:54 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:18 a.m.: Report of a minor two-car accident on School Street. No injuries were reported.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Dec. 22
6:44 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for speeding.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Traffic stops: Two drivers received citations for violating traffic laws. One received a verbal warning.
4:30 p.m.: An off-duty officer reported an accident he saw on Interstate 495 in Westfield. State Police were notified.
2:48 p.m.: Lift assist on Old School Street.