In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, June 10
6:05 a.m.: A group was dispersed at Governor's Park on Commonwealth Avenue.
Thursday, June 9
9:51 p.m.: Police responded to a two-car crash with injuries on Stuart Road and Essex Avenue.
9:29 p.m.: Peace was restored after a complaint about loud music on Washington and Beacon streets.
2:52 p.m.: Police took a report of threats at the Police Department on Main Street.
2:43 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Railroad Avenue.
12:22 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was reported on Pleasant Street.
12:16 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 41-year-old Gloucester resident with a charge of larceny under $1,200 by a single scheme.
9:55 a.m.: Police took a report of fraud on Fisherman Way.
8:30 a.m.: Police responded to a crash with injuries at Cape Ann Automotive on Main Street.
7:50 a.m.: Police arrested a 40-year-old Gloucester resident and charged her with two default warrants for failing to appear in court.
7:30 a.m.: A missing person was reported on Gale Road.
Wednesday, June 8
10:26 p.m.: Police took a report of threats at the Police Department on Main Street.
6:18 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 29-year-old Gloucester resident with charges of possessing a Class B drug and a Class C drug.
2:33 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street.
6:27 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Hillside Court. A caller reported a power line was on fire. The Gloucester Fire Department stood by awaiting the arrival of National Grid.
Tuesday, June 7
7:21 p.m. A larceny was reported on Eastern Avenue when a caller reported a possible stolen lobster trap left on the property of the Sea Lion Motor Inn. The owner was notified and the trap put aside.
7:04 p.m.: Peace was restored after a report of a disturbance on Veterans Way.
6:02 p.m.: A crash with injuries involving a motorcycle and a car was reported on Gloucester and Maplewood avenues. Both occupants of the motorcycle were thrown over the rear of a 2017 Volvo in the collision, according to the crash report. The motorcycle operator and his passenger were both taken to Beverly Hospital.
4:55 p.m.: A caller from Essex Street reported a brush fire.
4:30 p.m.: A stolen backpack was reported at the Cape Ann YMCA on Gloucester Crossing Road.
4:16 p.m.: Peace was restored after a report of a disturbance on Veterans Way.
3:24 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported and responded to on Essex Avenue and Pond Street.
2:29 p.m.: A caller reported a cigarette had burned at hole in the deck and was out. The Fire Department was notified.
2:14 p.m.: Police took a report of an assault on Granite Street.
12:02 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street.
11:36 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was disposed of on Proctor Street.
10:26 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Essex Avenue.
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Two people was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. One refused ambulance services and another received a lift assist.
Thursday, June 10
5:58 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of their apartment on Millbrook Park.
1:39 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Penzance Road was ticketed.
12:02 p.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a written warning for speeding.
1:12 a.m.: National Grid was notified of multiple broken street lights across town.
Wednesday, June 8
4:42 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Story Street. No injuries were reported and no cars were towed from the scene.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, June 9
Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Another received a lift assist.
5:31 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a power outage on Crooked Lane.
5:40 p.m.: Report of illegal trash dumping on Beach Street.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Between Thursday and Friday at 7:30 a.m., two citations and seven warnings — three written and four verbal — were given to drivers for traffic violations.
Thursday, June 9
6:44 p.m.: Medical emergency on Eastern Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
4:32 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a power outage at the Police Department.
9:43 a.m.: Officers removed debris from the roadway on Eastern Avenue.