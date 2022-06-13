In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:

GLOUCESTER

Friday, June 10

6:05 a.m.: A group was dispersed at Governor's Park on Commonwealth Avenue.

Thursday, June 9

9:51 p.m.: Police responded to a two-car crash with injuries on Stuart Road and Essex Avenue.

9:29 p.m.: Peace was restored after a complaint about loud music on Washington and Beacon streets.

2:52 p.m.: Police took a report of threats at the Police Department on Main Street.

2:43 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Railroad Avenue.

12:22 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was reported on Pleasant Street.

12:16 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 41-year-old Gloucester resident with a charge of larceny under $1,200 by a single scheme.

9:55 a.m.: Police took a report of fraud on Fisherman Way.

8:30 a.m.: Police responded to a crash with injuries at Cape Ann Automotive on Main Street.

7:50 a.m.: Police arrested a 40-year-old Gloucester resident and charged her with two default warrants for failing to appear in court.

7:30 a.m.: A missing person was reported on Gale Road.

Wednesday, June 8

10:26 p.m.: Police took a report of threats at the Police Department on Main Street.

6:18 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 29-year-old Gloucester resident with charges of possessing a Class B drug and a Class C drug.

2:33 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street.

6:27 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Hillside Court. A caller reported a power line was on fire. The Gloucester Fire Department stood by awaiting the arrival of National Grid.

Tuesday, June 7

7:21 p.m. A larceny was reported on Eastern Avenue when a caller reported a possible stolen lobster trap left on the property of the Sea Lion Motor Inn. The owner was notified and the trap put aside.

7:04 p.m.: Peace was restored after a report of a disturbance on Veterans Way.

6:02 p.m.: A crash with injuries involving a motorcycle and a car was reported on Gloucester and Maplewood avenues. Both occupants of the motorcycle were thrown over the rear of a 2017 Volvo in the collision, according to the crash report. The motorcycle operator and his passenger were both taken to Beverly Hospital.

4:55 p.m.: A caller from Essex Street reported a brush fire.

4:30 p.m.: A stolen backpack was reported at the Cape Ann YMCA on Gloucester Crossing Road.

4:16 p.m.: Peace was restored after a report of a disturbance on Veterans Way.

3:24 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported and responded to on Essex Avenue and Pond Street.

2:29 p.m.: A caller reported a cigarette had burned at hole in the deck and was out. The Fire Department was notified.

2:14 p.m.: Police took a report of an assault on Granite Street.

12:02 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street.

11:36 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was disposed of on Proctor Street.

10:26 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Essex Avenue.

ROCKPORT

Medical emergencies: Two people was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. One refused ambulance services and another received a lift assist. 

Thursday, June 10

5:58 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of their apartment on Millbrook Park.

1:39 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Penzance Road was ticketed. 

12:02 p.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a written warning for speeding. 

1:12 a.m.: National Grid was notified of multiple broken street lights across town. 

Wednesday, June 8

4:42 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Story Street. No injuries were reported and no cars were towed from the scene.

MANCHESTER

Thursday, June 9

Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Another received a lift assist. 

5:31 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a power outage on Crooked Lane. 

5:40 p.m.: Report of illegal trash dumping on Beach Street. 

ESSEX

Traffic stops: Between Thursday and Friday at 7:30 a.m., two citations and seven warnings — three written and four verbal — were given to drivers for traffic violations. 

Thursday, June 9

6:44 p.m.: Medical emergency on Eastern Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

4:32 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a power outage at the Police Department. 

9:43 a.m.: Officers removed debris from the roadway on Eastern Avenue.

