In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Nov. 23
4:47 a.m.: Lift assistance given on Pigeon Hill Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
5:42 p.m.: Person spoken regarding problem on Middle Road.
4:06 p.m.: Report taken about animal issues on Andrews Hollow.
Mini beats conducted on Broadway at Main Street at 9:34 a.m., Broadway and Jewett Street at 10:28 a.m. Railroad Avenue at 11:47 a.m., and Jerden’s Lane at 8:57 a.m. and 2:58 p.m.
1:28 p.m.: Gloucester police notified of call from the middle of the woods in their town.
1:23 p.m.: Report taken concerning a larceny or fraud on Thatcher Road.
11:07 a.m.: Caller at Millbrook Park spoken to about E911 hangup.
Traffic stops made on King Street at Holbrook Court at 10:30 am., and on Main Street at 10;57 a.m. Police issued a verbal warning, a written warning, and a criminal complaint.
10:04 a.m.: Alarm activation on Quarry Ridge Lane. It was a false alarm.
10:02 a.m.: Police wellness calls made to residents.
9:57 a.m.: Person spoken to concerning road conditions on Main Street.
Fire Department requested and dispatched to High Street at 3:43 a.m. and Johnson Road at 9:36 a.m.
Medical emergencies: Individuals taken by ambulance to Quarry Ridge Lane at 1:39 a.m. and Hodgkins Road at 7:59 a.m.
3:09 a.m.: Person assisted on Woodbury Lane.
Monday, Nov. 21
Report received from Burt Avenue at 12:03 p.m., when an individual was spoken to, and from Applecart Road at 5:43 p.m., when no action was needed.
1:04 p.m.: Another agency assisted on Jerden’s Lane.
11:05 a.m.: Person spoken to on Railroad Avenue regarding an E-911 hangup.
Wellness checks: Individual spoken to on Broadway at 10:05 a.m., and police calls made to residents at 10:09 a.m.
9:02 a.m.: Assistance given to another agency transporting a person by ambulance from Baybridge Lane to the hospital.
7:47 a.m.: A person was taken by ambulance from Brooks Road to the hospital.
6:39 a.m.: Fire Department requested and dispatched to Granite Street and Wharf Road.
Sunday, Nov. 20
Reports of issues received from Thatcher Road at 9:13 a.m. and Broadway at 11:59 a.m., when reports were taken.
11:29 a.m.: Police had a car illegally parked on Broadway towed.
Wellness checks: Resident called and spoken to as part police wellness program at 10:22 a.m. Searches for individuals on High Street Court at 10:33 a.m. and Broadway Avenue at 10:34 a.m. were not successful.
10:28 a.m.: Individual taken to hospital from Doctor’s Run by ambulance.
10:06 a.m.: Animal control notified of animal call from Lane’s Farm Way.
9:02 a.m.: Illegally parked car reported on Railroad Avenue. No action required.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Lift assists requested on Doctor’s Run at 1:56 p.m., when ambulance service was refused, and given on South Street at 11 p.m.
10:43 p.m.: Erratic operator reported on Main Street. No action needed.
4:52 p.m.: Person taken by ambulance to hospital from Millbrook Park.
4:05 p.m.: Individual assisted on Blue Gate Lane.
E-911 hang-ups from Granite Street at 9:29 a.m., when building was checked, and Main Street at 12:57 p.m., when no action was needed.
11:54 a.m.: No action needed on report from Rowe Point.
12:07 a.m.: Found property returned to Beach Street resident.
9:58 a.m.: Police wellness calls made to residents.
Mini beats conducted on Main Street at 2:10 and 6:09 a.m.
ESSEX
Monday, Nov. 14
Traffic stops made on Apple Street at 11:14 a.m., Main Street at 6:43 p.m. and Eastern Avenue. The three drivers were each issued a citation.
Citizens were assisted on John Wise Avenue at 5:18 and 5:19 p.m.
4:28 p.m.: Alarm activation on Martin Street. Building checked.
1:06 p.m.: Person spoken to about traffic hazard on Main Street.
1 p.m.: A person taken by ambulance to a hospital from Landing Road.
10:56 a.m.: A notification was made on behalf of another agency.
7:06 a.m.: Complaint about animal on County Road. The animal was gone when an officer arrived and could not be located
Sunday, Nov. 13
Traffic stops made on Main Street at 5:30 and 8:45 p.m. Officers issued a citation and a verbal warning, respectively.
Animal complaints lodged on John Wise Avenue at 1:09 a.m. and 7:o7 p.m.
5:43 p.m.: Fire Department dispatched for alarm activation on Spring Street. it was a false alarm.
2:05 p.m.: Erratic driver reported on John Wise Avenue, but could not be located when officers arrived.