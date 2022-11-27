In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:

ROCKPORT

Wednesday, Nov. 23

4:47 a.m.: Lift assistance given on Pigeon Hill Street.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

5:42 p.m.: Person spoken regarding problem on Middle Road.

4:06 p.m.: Report taken about animal issues on Andrews Hollow.

Mini beats conducted on Broadway at Main Street at 9:34 a.m., Broadway and Jewett Street at 10:28 a.m. Railroad Avenue at 11:47 a.m., and Jerden’s Lane at 8:57 a.m. and 2:58 p.m.

1:28 p.m.: Gloucester police notified of call from the middle of the woods in their town.

1:23 p.m.: Report taken concerning a larceny or fraud on Thatcher Road.

11:07 a.m.: Caller at Millbrook Park spoken to about E911 hangup.

Traffic stops made on King Street at Holbrook Court at 10:30 am., and on Main Street at 10;57 a.m. Police issued a verbal warning, a written warning, and a criminal complaint.

10:04 a.m.: Alarm activation on Quarry Ridge Lane. It was a false alarm.

10:02 a.m.: Police wellness calls made to residents.

9:57 a.m.: Person spoken to concerning road conditions on Main Street.

Fire Department requested and dispatched to High Street at 3:43 a.m. and Johnson Road at 9:36 a.m.

Medical emergencies: Individuals taken by ambulance to Quarry Ridge Lane at 1:39 a.m. and Hodgkins Road at 7:59 a.m.

3:09 a.m.: Person assisted on Woodbury Lane.

Monday, Nov. 21

Report received from Burt Avenue at 12:03 p.m., when an individual was spoken to, and from Applecart Road at 5:43 p.m., when no action was needed.

1:04 p.m.: Another agency assisted on Jerden’s Lane.

11:05 a.m.: Person spoken to on Railroad Avenue regarding an E-911 hangup.

Wellness checks: Individual spoken to on Broadway at 10:05 a.m., and police calls made to residents at 10:09 a.m.

9:02 a.m.: Assistance given to another agency transporting a person by ambulance from Baybridge Lane to the hospital.

7:47 a.m.: A person was taken by ambulance from Brooks Road to the hospital.

6:39 a.m.: Fire Department requested and dispatched to Granite Street and Wharf Road.

Sunday, Nov. 20

Reports of issues received from Thatcher Road at 9:13 a.m. and Broadway at 11:59 a.m., when reports were taken.

11:29 a.m.: Police had a car illegally parked on Broadway towed.

Wellness checks: Resident called and spoken to as part police wellness program at 10:22 a.m. Searches for individuals on High Street Court at 10:33 a.m. and Broadway Avenue at 10:34 a.m. were not successful.

10:28 a.m.: Individual taken to hospital from Doctor’s Run by ambulance.

10:06 a.m.: Animal control notified of animal call from Lane’s Farm Way.

9:02 a.m.: Illegally parked car reported on Railroad Avenue. No action required.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Lift assists requested on Doctor’s Run at 1:56 p.m., when ambulance service was refused, and given on South Street at 11 p.m.

10:43 p.m.: Erratic operator reported on Main Street. No action needed.

4:52 p.m.: Person taken by ambulance to hospital from Millbrook Park.

4:05 p.m.: Individual assisted on Blue Gate Lane.

E-911 hang-ups from Granite Street at 9:29 a.m., when building was checked, and Main Street at 12:57 p.m., when no action was needed.

11:54 a.m.: No action needed on report from Rowe Point.

12:07 a.m.: Found property returned to Beach Street resident.

9:58 a.m.: Police wellness calls made to residents.

Mini beats conducted on Main Street at 2:10 and 6:09 a.m.

ESSEX

Monday, Nov. 14

Traffic stops made on Apple Street at 11:14 a.m., Main Street at 6:43 p.m. and Eastern Avenue. The three drivers were each issued a citation.

Citizens were assisted on John Wise Avenue at 5:18 and 5:19 p.m.

4:28 p.m.: Alarm activation on Martin Street. Building checked.

1:06 p.m.: Person spoken to about traffic hazard on Main Street.

1 p.m.: A person taken by ambulance to a hospital from Landing Road.

10:56 a.m.: A notification was made on behalf of another agency.

7:06 a.m.: Complaint about animal on County Road. The animal was gone when an officer arrived and could not be located

Sunday, Nov. 13

Traffic stops made on Main Street at 5:30 and 8:45 p.m. Officers issued a citation and a verbal warning, respectively.

Animal complaints lodged on John Wise Avenue at 1:09 a.m. and 7:o7 p.m.

5:43 p.m.: Fire Department dispatched for alarm activation on Spring Street. it was a false alarm.

2:05 p.m.: Erratic driver reported on John Wise Avenue, but could not be located when officers arrived.

