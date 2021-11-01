In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Nov. 1
3:43 a.m.: Rolfin Deleon, 25, of 8 Staten St. Apt. 3 ,was arrested on Railroad Avenue on charges of driving drunk, driving without a license and a lights violation.
Sunday, Oct. 31
9:18 p.m.: A caller from Leslie O' Johnson Road reported that juveniles were throwing items at vehicles in the area of the Gloucester High School parking lot and Centennial Avenue. Police spoke to a group of kids in the area, and they stated that a green Honda Civic was in the area. and the people inside where throwing eggs at cars.
8:05 p.m.: A caller from Gee Avenue reported that a group of kids were gathering in the area and creating a disturbance. Officers checked the area for damage or possible hooligans. Nothing unusual was found.
3:19 p.m.: A caller from Magnolia Avenue reported that a neighbor is stealing his or her plants.
Saturday, Oct. 30
8:00 p.m.: Kids were reported to be shooting fireworks at motor vehicles at Heights of Cape Ann.
8:00 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Riverview Road for a report of vandalism. Upon arrival, a resident informed police that her rear window as "smashed out" at some point during the evening.
Friday, Oct. 29
1:01 p.m.: A caller from Shaw's Market at 7 Railroad Ave. reported that someone broke into her neighbor's house. She followed that person to Shaw's Shortly afterward, police reported the incident seemed to be a misunderstanding.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, Oct. 31
9:22 p.m.: A parked car that was leaking gas on Curtis Street was towed.
8:24 p.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
9:47 a.m.: Verizon was notified of downed phone wires on South Street.
3:52 a.m.: Report of heavy flooding on Main Street. Public Works was notified to empty the stormwater catch basins.
Saturday, Oct. 30
9:27 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Mt. Pleasant Street was towed.
4:38 p.m.: Comcast was notified of downed cable wires on South Street.
2:24 p.m.: A driver on Mt. Pleasant Street received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
1:02 p.m.: A driver on Dock Square received a written warning for having an expired license.
11:54 a.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person was taken by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
3:45 a.m.: National Grid was notified to fix a sparking transformer on Bearskin Neck.
Friday, Oct. 29
10:34 p.m.: Lift assist on Curtis Street.
9:40 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for having an expired registration. The car was towed.
3:24 p.m.: The Harbormaster was notified of a boat missing from its mooring off Breakwater Avenue. It was unknown Monday if the boat was located.
2:24 p.m.: Officers assisted with traffic while crews with National Grid worked on Granite Street.
12:43 p.m.: A South Street resident reported receiving a strange letter complaining about noise during the summer.
12:30 p.m.: Public Works was notified of downed electrical wires on Penzance Road.
12:19 p.m.: Public Works removed a tree limb from the roadway on Thatcher Road.
10:39 a.m.: A Thatcher Road resident reported his or her bank account was compromised. The person reported that the bank had already been notified about the issue.
10:14 a.m.: Public Works was notified of downed electrical wires on Bearskin Neck.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Oct. 31
5:39 p.m.: A person reported losing a watch on Central Street.
1:47 p.m.: Report of a minor fender-bender on Central Street. No injuries were reported. Information was exchanged between the two drivers.
9:43 a.m.: Lift assist on Newport Park.
2:20 a.m.: First responders provided mutual aid to a medical emergency in Beverly.
12:32 a.m.: Medical emergency on Newport Park. The person refused ambulance services.
Saturday, Oct. 30
3:52 p.m.: Report of two people arguing on University Lane after one allegedly damaged the other's lawn. Information was exchanged between the two and peace was restored.
11:23 a.m.: First responders provided mutual aid to a medical emergency in Beverly.
9:57 a.m.: Medical emergency on Union Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:33 a.m.: Firefighters assisted a Newport Park resident locked out of his or her home.
4:12 a.m.: Medical alarm on Newport Park. The person refused ambulance services.
2:07 a.m.: Report of a scam call School Street. Some personal information was given to the scammer. The matter is under investigation.
Friday, Oct. 29
5:10 p.m.: First responders provided mutual aid to a medical emergency in Essex.
5:02 p.m.: Report of a possible scam check at The Plains. The matter is under investigation.
9:02 a.m.: Report of an empty beer can left on a Lincoln Avenue lawn.
8:44 a.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Sunday, Oct. 31
1:58 p.m.: Report of a group of children stuck on a boat near Choate Island. The Trustees of Reservations, who owns the island, was contacted. No further information is available at this time.
8:38 a.m.: The Harbormaster was notified of a boat that had broken free from its mooring off Conomo Point.
Saturday, Oct. 30
10:34 p.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a citation for speeding.
2:17 p.m.: Lift assist on Eastern Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Friday, Oct. 29
11:22 p.m.: Report of a driver hitting a pole on Western Avenue. The driver was transported by ambulance to Beverly Hospital. The driver was issued a court summons on charges of driving drunk, negligent driving and a marked lanes violation.
10:21 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for speeding.
5:08 p.m.: Medical emergency on John Wise Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.