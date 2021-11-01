In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:

GLOUCESTER

Monday, Nov. 1

3:43 a.m.: Rolfin Deleon, 25, of 8 Staten St. Apt. 3 ,was arrested on Railroad Avenue on charges of driving drunk, driving without a license and a lights violation. 

Sunday, Oct. 31

9:18 p.m.: A caller from Leslie O' Johnson Road reported that juveniles were throwing items at vehicles in the area of the Gloucester High School parking lot and Centennial Avenue. Police spoke to a group of kids in the area, and they stated that a green Honda Civic was in the area. and the people inside where throwing eggs at cars. 

8:05 p.m.: A caller from Gee Avenue reported that a group of kids were gathering in the area and creating a disturbance. Officers checked the area for damage or possible hooligans. Nothing unusual was found. 

3:19 p.m.: A caller from Magnolia Avenue reported that a neighbor is stealing his or her plants. 

Saturday, Oct. 30 

8:00 p.m.: Kids were reported to be shooting fireworks at motor vehicles at Heights of Cape Ann. 

8:00 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Riverview Road for a report of vandalism. Upon arrival, a resident informed police that her rear window as "smashed out" at some point during the evening. 

Friday, Oct. 29

1:01 p.m.: A caller from Shaw's Market at 7 Railroad Ave. reported that someone broke into her neighbor's house. She followed that person to Shaw's Shortly afterward, police reported the incident seemed to be a misunderstanding. 

ROCKPORT

Sunday, Oct. 31

9:22 p.m.: A parked car that was leaking gas on Curtis Street was towed. 

8:24 p.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. 

9:47 a.m.: Verizon was notified of downed phone wires on South Street.

3:52 a.m.: Report of heavy flooding on Main Street. Public Works was notified to empty the stormwater catch basins. 

Saturday, Oct. 30

9:27 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Mt. Pleasant Street was towed. 

4:38 p.m.: Comcast was notified of downed cable wires on South Street. 

2:24 p.m.: A driver on Mt. Pleasant Street received a written warning for a stop sign violation. 

1:02 p.m.: A driver on Dock Square received a written warning for having an expired license. 

11:54 a.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person was taken by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. 

3:45 a.m.: National Grid was notified to fix a sparking transformer on Bearskin Neck. 

Friday, Oct. 29

10:34 p.m.: Lift assist on Curtis Street. 

9:40 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for having an expired registration. The car was towed. 

3:24 p.m.: The Harbormaster was notified of a boat missing from its mooring off Breakwater Avenue. It was unknown Monday if the boat was located.  

2:24 p.m.: Officers assisted with traffic while crews with National Grid worked on Granite Street. 

12:43 p.m.: A South Street resident reported receiving a strange letter complaining about noise during the summer. 

12:30 p.m.: Public Works was notified of downed electrical wires on Penzance Road. 

12:19 p.m.: Public Works removed a tree limb from the roadway on Thatcher Road. 

10:39 a.m.: A Thatcher Road resident reported his or her bank account was compromised. The person reported that the bank had already been notified about the issue. 

10:14 a.m.: Public Works was notified of downed electrical wires on Bearskin Neck. 

MANCHESTER

Sunday, Oct. 31

5:39 p.m.: A person reported losing a watch on Central Street. 

1:47 p.m.: Report of a minor fender-bender on Central Street. No injuries were reported. Information was exchanged between the two drivers. 

9:43 a.m.: Lift assist on Newport Park. 

2:20 a.m.: First responders provided mutual aid to a medical emergency in Beverly. 

12:32 a.m.: Medical emergency on Newport Park. The person refused ambulance services. 

Saturday, Oct. 30

3:52 p.m.: Report of two people arguing on University Lane after one allegedly damaged the other's lawn. Information was exchanged between the two and peace was restored. 

11:23 a.m.: First responders provided mutual aid to a medical emergency in Beverly. 

9:57 a.m.: Medical emergency on Union Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

9:33 a.m.: Firefighters assisted a Newport Park resident locked out of his or her home. 

4:12 a.m.: Medical alarm on Newport Park. The person refused ambulance services. 

2:07 a.m.: Report of a scam call School Street. Some personal information was given to the scammer. The matter is under investigation. 

Friday, Oct. 29

5:10 p.m.: First responders provided mutual aid to a medical emergency in Essex.

5:02 p.m.: Report of a possible scam check at The Plains. The matter is under investigation. 

9:02 a.m.: Report of an empty beer can left on a Lincoln Avenue lawn. 

8:44 a.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

ESSEX

Sunday, Oct. 31

1:58 p.m.: Report of a group of children stuck on a boat near Choate Island. The Trustees of Reservations, who owns the island, was contacted. No further information is available at this time. 

8:38 a.m.: The Harbormaster was notified of a boat that had broken free from its mooring off Conomo Point. 

Saturday, Oct. 30

10:34 p.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a citation for speeding. 

2:17 p.m.: Lift assist on Eastern Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

Friday, Oct. 29

11:22 p.m.: Report of a driver hitting a pole on Western Avenue. The driver was transported by ambulance to Beverly Hospital. The driver was issued a court summons on charges of driving drunk, negligent driving and a marked lanes violation. 

10:21 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for speeding. 

5:08 p.m.: Medical emergency on John Wise Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

