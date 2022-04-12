In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's Police and Fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Monday, April 11
Medical emergencies: Three people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
3:26 p.m.: Comcast was notified of low-hanging cable wires on Smith Road.
10:38 a.m.: A person reported being locked in the Front Beach public bathroom on Beach Street. It was later discovered the person was trying to leave through the wrong door.
MANCHESTER
Monday, April 11
8:38 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for a lights violation.
10:47 a.m.: Firefighters extinguished a kitchen counter fire on Walker Road. No injuries were reported.
ESSEX
Tuesday, April 12
6:52 a.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for an inspection sticker violation.
Monday, April 11
Traffic stops: One driver received a citation for violating a traffic law. Five others received verbal warnings.
11:17 p.m.: Medical emergency on Peaslee Circle. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:14 p.m.: Report filed regarding harassing phone calls on John Wise Avenue.