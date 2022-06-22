In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, June 19
Police assisted the Fire Department on Lexington Avenue at 9:45 a.m. and on Horton Street at 10:41 p.m.
12:25 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Main Street.
8:47 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Blynman Avenue.
Saturday, June 18
10:19 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Doanne Road.
10:05 p.m.: As a result of a parking complaint, a truck blocking a driveway on Mansfield Street was towed.
7:38 p.m.: Police dispersed a group on Railroad Avenue.
4:52 p.m.: Drug activity was investigated on Millet Street.
2:03 p.m.: A crash with injuries was reported on East Main Street.
Disturbances: At 1:55 p.m. on Lawrence Mountain Road; at 1:13 p.m. on Church Street; at 8:18 a.m. on Abbot Road; at 7:20 a.m. at Plum Cove Beach on Washington Street; and at 2:36 a.m. on Atlantic Road involving a report of kids pool-hopping.
1:27 a.m.: A citation/warning was issued to a motorist at the Stage Fort Park Visitor Center on Hough Avenue.
1:25 a.m.: James Muniz, 23, of 145 Essex Ave., Apt. 501, Gloucester, was arrested on Orchard Street after a report of a crash with property damage. he faces charges of operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, June 22
1:49 a.m.: National Grid was notified of a broken street light on Pooles Lane.
Tuesday, June 21
10:25 a.m.: Public Works fixed a manhole cover on Stockholm Avenue after a truck dislodged it.
7:15 a.m.: Animal Control was notified to remove an animal trapped in a chimney on Sandaba Avenue.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, June 21
Traffic stops: Three drivers received written warnings for traffic violations.
9:24 p.m.: Medical emergency on Windemere Park. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:53 a.m.: Report filed regarding an ongoing property line dispute on Summer Street.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Two drivers received citations for traffic violations. One received a verbal warning.
Wednesday, June 22
2:02 a.m.: Medical emergency on Town Farm Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Tuesday, June 21
9:57 a.m.: A person reported her purse was stolen on Eastern Avenue. The matter is under investigation.