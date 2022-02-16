In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Feb. 16
2:11 a.m.: As a result of parking enforcement, a vehicle was towed from Maplewood Avenue.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
10:27 p.m.: A 911 call for the smell of natural gas in a house on Eastern Avenue was referred to another agency by police.
10:14 p.m.: A noise complaint on New Way Lane was under investigation.
9:58 p.m.: Possible fight among teens on Willowood Road. Police did not find a disturbance.
8:13 p.m.: A report of stolen property was being investigated on Elm Street.
7:43 p.m.: Peace was restored after a noise complaint on Echo Avenue.
5:03 p.m.: A disabled motor-vehicle was reported by Exit 54 of Route 128 north.
1:23 p.m.: Debris in the roadway was reported at Calder Street and Mt. Pleasant Avenue.
8:10 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was recorded on Pleasant Street.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Medical emergencies: Three people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
10:45 a.m.: Report of a small fire inside a Charles Street home. The fire was put out before firefighters arrived but they ventilated the home and cleared a short while later.
5:05 p.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a verbal warning for speeding.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Feb. 15
5:25 p.m.: A Highland Avenue resident reported his or her bank account was hacked.
2:01 a.m.: Joeseph Marchetti, 24, of 7 Central St., Apt. 301, Peabody, was arrested on Beach Street on a charge of operating with a suspended license. He made bail and was arraigned at Salem District Court later Tuesday morning. Marchetti’s next court date is scheduled for Tuesday, March 15.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Feb. 16
1:01 a.m.: A car parked on Martin Street was ticketed for violating the town’s overnight winter parking ban.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Traffic stops: Two drivers received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws.
6:49 p.m.: Lift assist on John Wise Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:08 p.m.: Public Works moved a traffic sign from the roadway on Winthrop Street.