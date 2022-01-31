In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, Jan. 30
Disturbances: Police responded to Main Street at 12:55 p.m., when peace was restored, McPherson Park on Prospect Street at 8:13 p.m., and Maplewood Avenue at 11:23 p.m.
8:21 p.m.: A citation/warning was issued after a motor-vehicle stop on Washington and Colburn streets.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Brightside Avenue at 12:55 p.m. and Prospect Street at 6:48 p.m.
6:25 p.m.: Trespassing was reported on Washington Street.
3:40 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Main Street.
8:06 a.m.: A parking complaint was handled on Centennial and Commonwealth avenues.
Saturday, Jan. 29
11:33 p.m.: Harry Lester, 67, whose address is listed as homeless in Gloucester, was arrested at a Parker Street establishment on charges of disorderly conduct, trespassing and a default warrant for failing to appear in court upon being released on his recognizance. A bartender stated that “the male party was no longer welcome on the premises,” according to the police report. “She stated that the male party has been causing a disturbance by yelling expletives and asking to fight patrons in the bar as well as the other male bartender.” Police reported the man, who appeared to be highly intoxicated, was offered a courtesy ride back to the police station lobby since he had nowhere to go, but he refused to leave. Police said the man continued yelling and swearing, and picked up a barstool and threatened to strike one of the bartenders with it. Police took the barstool out of the man’s hands and placed him under arrest.
1:43 p.m.: Police responded to a report of a past break-in at Cape Ann Car Wash on Railroad Avenue.
Friday, Jan. 28
7:18 p.m.: A disturbance on Samuel Riggs Circle is under investigation.
11:45 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Amero Court.
10:20 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on School House Road.
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies over the weekend: Five people were transported by ambulance to a hospital. One refused ambulance services. One received a lift assist.
Monday, Jan. 31
12:50 a.m.: Sixteen cars parked on roads during the snow parking ban were ticketed.
Sunday, Jan. 30
1:53 p.m.: A person slipped and fell on ice while out on a walk on Ridgewood Road. The person refused ambulance services and was given a ride home by police.
10:50 a.m.: Report filed regarding a past hit-and-run accident on Smith Street Court.
8:47 a.m.: Comcast was notified of downed cable wires on Atlantic Avenue.
Saturday, Jan. 29
6:03 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a blown electrical transformer on Bearskin Neck.
2:42 p.m.: Report of a power outage on Bearskin Neck. National Grid was able to restore power sometime after 1 a.m.
12:43 p.m.: Tally’s Towing and the Fire Department towed a tour bus that was stuck on Nugent Stretch.
11:27 a.m.: Report of ventilation issues at a Bearskin Neck home. The person vacated the building for the day. Officers reported no other issues with the home for the rest of the day.
11:11 a.m.: Report of a fence falling on a Parker Street resident’s car.
9:56 a.m.: Public Works was notified of downed electrical wires on Gale Avenue.
Friday, Jan. 28
10:17 a.m.: Complaint of trespassing on Beach Street. Officers advised a group of people to leave the area.
MANCHESTER
Medical emergencies over the weekend: Four people were transported by ambulance to a hospital. Two refused ambulance services. One received a lift assist.
Traffic stops over the weekend: Four drivers received warnings — three verbal and one written — for violating traffic laws.
Sunday, Jan. 30
8:38 p.m.: A car parked on School Street during the storm parking ban was tagged.
Saturday, Jan. 29
12:44 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a chimney fire on Bridge Street. No injuries or major damage were reported.
Friday, Jan. 28
11:20 p.m.: Officers gave a person on School Street a ride home.
3:40 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of the home on Ledgewood Road.
ESSEX
Medical emergencies over the weekend: Four people were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Sunday, Jan. 30
6:30 p.m.: Sephane Kpalou, 53, of Haverhill, was arrested on Apple Street on a charge of driving under the influence, a second offense. He was bailed out Sunday night and arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Monday morning.
Saturday, Jan. 29
6:15 p.m.: Officers assisted with securing a person’s front door on Main Street.
2:01 p.m.: Report of a power outage on Apple Street. National Grid was notified.
12:41 and 12:52 p.m.: Report of downed electrical wires on Main Street and Lufkin Point Road. Police shut down traffic in the area for around four and a half hours as Public Works repaired the wires.
9:51 a.m.: A driver reportedly grazed a telephone pole on Apple Street. No injuries were reported. The car was towed.
1:35 a.m.: Officers removed a large tent from the roadway on Story Street.