In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. One refused ambulance services.
11:53 a.m.: Report of a missing boat license plate on Main Street.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Dec. 29
7:21 p.m.: A driver on Bridge Street received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation and speeding.
7:22 a.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Route 128 northbound. Wenham Police was called to handle the situation.
4:30 a.m.: Medical emergency on Old Essex Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Traffic stops: Two drivers received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws.
Parking tickets: Two illegally parked cars were tagged for violating the town's winter parking ban.
5:41 p.m.: Report of a car hitting a deer on John Wise Avenue. The driver and deer had left the scene before officers arrived.