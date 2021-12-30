In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:

ROCKPORT

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. One refused ambulance services. 

11:53 a.m.: Report of a missing boat license plate on Main Street. 

MANCHESTER

Wednesday, Dec. 29

7:21 p.m.: A driver on Bridge Street received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation and speeding. 

7:22 a.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Route 128 northbound. Wenham Police was called to handle the situation. 

4:30 a.m.: Medical emergency on Old Essex Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

ESSEX

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Traffic stops: Two drivers received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws. 

Parking tickets: Two illegally parked cars were tagged for violating the town's winter parking ban. 

5:41 p.m.: Report of a car hitting a deer on John Wise Avenue. The driver and deer had left the scene before officers arrived.

 

