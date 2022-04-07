In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, April 7
12:23 a.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance was reported on Prospect Street.
Wednesday, April 6
6:03 p.m.: A resident came into the police to report threats.
3:42 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Granite Street.
12:21 p.m.: A person refused treatment after a report of a crash with injuries at Plum Cove Beach on Washington Street. Police said a truck hit a pole and brought wires down. National Grid was notified. Fire companies stood by for National Grid to respond.
12:17 p.m.: A delivery truck reportedly hit a pole at Fortune Lane and Washington Street. No injuries were reported. National Grid responded to the scene.
10:34 a.m.: Missing tools were reported by a resident on Lloyd Street.
9:43 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 61-year-old man on a charge of violating an abuse prevention order.
9:33 a.m.: A stop on Maplewood Avenue resulted in a citation/warning.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, April 7
12:51 a.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person refused ambulance services.
Wednesday, April 6
12:41 p.m.: Medical emergency on Jerden's Lane. The person refused ambulance services.
9:04 a.m.: Officers dismissed an unwanted guest on South Street.
6:18 a.m.: Report of damage to the Teen Center's basketball hoop on Pooles Lane. The matter is under investigation.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, April 6
12:41 a.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound received a verbal warning for a construction zone violation.
ESSEX
Wednesday, April 6
Traffic stops: Two drivers received citations for violating traffic laws. Three others received verbal warnings.