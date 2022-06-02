In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, June 2
Noise complaints lodged at 2:08 a.m. on Elwell Street and 4:40 a.m. on Washington Street.
1:42 a.m.: Arthur J. Seltzer, 32, of 140 Pine St., Natick, was arrested in the parking lot of a convenience store on Washington Street after an officer came upon a car parked in an unusual manner. Seltzer was charged with inhaling a glue/toxic substance, which a report stated was what appeared to be a canister of nitrous oxide; four counts of possession of Class E drugs; and possession to distribute a Class B drug (Suboxone). He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on his own recognizance, according to Gloucester District Court. He faces a pretrial hearing on July 1.
Wednesday, June 1
5:03 p.m.: Police took a report of past harassment. The incident was considered a civil matter.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Western Avenue at 1:18 p.m., Rogers Street at 2:36 p.m., and Route 128 south at 4:14 p.m.
1:37 p.m.: Police took a report of fraud at the station.
1:19 p.m.: Larceny of a ring was reported at a Main Street shop.
Wednesday, May 317:15 a.m.
: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Pond Road and disposed of safely.
7:02 a.m.: Debris in the roadway was reported on Route 128 south.
1:37 a.m.: As a result of a motor-vehicle stop on Washington and Baker streets, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 50-year Beverly man on a charge of driving without a license. A 42-year-old Beverly woman was arrested on a default warrant for failure to appear in Peabody District Court. The woman was bailed two hours later and the pair said they would be getting picked up by a friend.
1:30 a.m.: A citation/warning was issued to a driver after a motor-vehicle stop on Washington Street at Gloucester Avenue.
Tuesday, May 30
3 p.m.: A juvenile matter was reported on Perkins Street.
2 p.m.: A report of credit card fraud was reported on Washington Street.
12:33 p.m.: A crash was reported on Rogers Street. Both drivers refused medical attention and one vehicle was towed.
11:58 a.m.: Two cars were towed after a crash on Duncan and Rogers streets. One driver refused medical attention while the driver and passenger of the second vehicle in which airbags were deployed were both taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, June 1
11:41 p.m.: Medical emergency on Marbee Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
6:22 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her apartment on Broadway.
1:29 p.m.: Report of a Amazon van backing into a car on Broadway. No injuries were reported. Repair of the damage caused by the crash is estimated to cost more than $1,000.
MANCHESTER Wednesday, June 1
11:21 p.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: A driver on Western Avenue received a criminal application for operating without a license. One received a citation and three received verbal warnings for traffic violations.
10:10 p.m.: Medical emergency. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.