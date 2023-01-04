In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Jan. 3
3:17 p.m.: Police reported lost and found property was recovered from a Wharf Road address.
2:27 p.m.: Police received a report of a hit-and-run accident on Jerden’s Lane.
1:50 p.m.: Fire officials made a medical emergency ambulance transport from a Kitefield Road address to a hospital.
Monday, Jan. 2
Medical emergencies: Fire officials transported by ambulance to a hospital a patient from a High Street at 7:40 p.m., and another from Sheehan Terrace at 8:41 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 1
9:13 p.m.: Fire officials performed a medical transport from a Granite Street address to a hospital.
Saturday, Dec. 31
Medical emergencies: Fire officials transported by ambulance to a hospital patients from Haven Avenue at 11:08 a.m., Summit Avenue at 5:27 p.m., and Eden Road at 10:36 p.m..
11:06 a.m.: Fire officials responded to a Sandy Bay Terrace address.
Friday, Dec. 30
Medical emergencies: Fire officials transported by ambulance to a hospital patients from Mill Lane at 12:07 a.m., Broadway at 3:13 p.m., and South Street at 8:17 p.m.
5:40 a.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a Main Street address.
2:42 a.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a Main Street address.
ESSEX
Saturday, Dec. 31
9:51 p.m.: Motor vehicle crash on Western Avenue. No injuries reported.
Citizens assisted on County Road at 1:46 p.m., John Wise Avenue at 8:09 a.m. and 1:42 p.m., and Story Street at 5:37 p.m.
2:38 p.m.: An individual spoken to regarding a fraud or scam on John Wise Avenue.
2:20 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Main Street. Assistance given as needed.
12:32 p.m.: Alarm activation on Martin Street. Property checked and secured.
Friday, Dec. 30
Paperwork: Attempt to serve papers on Southern Avenue made at 4:36 p.m. and again at 8:55 p.m. when notification was made.
8:13 p.m.: Citizen assisted on Story Street.
6:36 p.m.: Report of breaking and entering on Story Street.
1:13 p.m.: A driver was given a verbal warning during a traffic stop on Main Street.