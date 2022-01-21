In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Jan. 20
Medical emergencies: Four people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
11:01 a.m.: Animal Control picked up an injured seagull found in a Holbrook Court backyard.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Jan. 20
Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. One refused ambulance services. One received a lift assist.
ESSEX
Thursday, Jan. 20
9:13 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a license plate violation.