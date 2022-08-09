In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Between Friday and Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., six people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, two more refused ambulance services and another received a lift assist.
Traffic stops: Between Friday and Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., two drivers received verbal warnings for traffic violations.
Monday, Aug. 8
Woodland Acres: Firefighters tended to the ongoing brush fire in the conservation area at 1:55 p.m. and again at 6:54 p.m..
3:45 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people swimming at Carlson's Quarry.
2:43 p.m.: Report of a person on Millbrook Park harassing a group of movers. Officers stood by to keep the peace while the movers continued their work.
2:07 p.m.: After a minor two-car accident on Railroad Avenue, both drivers exchanged information.
Water ban: Officers gave verbal warnings for violating the outdoor watering restrictions to a Main Street resident at 9:07 a.m. and an Old Penzance Road resident at 4 p.m.
12:21 p.m.: Report of a customer at a Main Street salon acting unruly and refusing to pay for services. Officers spoke with the customer, who eventually payed.
11:05 a.m.: A Squam Road resident filed a report after being notified his or her personal information may have been compromised.
Sunday, Aug. 7
4 p.m.: Officers gave a verbal warning to a Mill Lane resident for violating the town's outdoor water ban.
2:10 p.m.: Firefighters tended to the ongoing brush fire at Woodland Acres.
12:32 p.m.: Report of a customer leaving a Mt. Pleasant Street restaurant without paying. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate the person.
Saturday, Aug. 6
2:57 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Broadway. Significant damage was reported on both cars. One driver received a citation.
1:42 a.m.: An illegally parked car on T Wharf was ticketed.
Friday, Aug. 5
6:46 p.m.: Officers removed tires from the roadway on Thatcher Road.
5:32 p.m.: Report of illegal dumping on Curtis Street.
Woodland Acres: Firefighters tended to the ongoing brush fire at 8:30 a.m. and 2:47 p.m.
MANCHESTER
Medical emergencies: Between Friday and Monday, seven people were transported by ambulance to a hospital, two refused ambulance services and one received a lift assist.
Traffic stops: Between Friday and Monday, one court summons, three received written warnings and two verbal warnings were given to drivers for violating traffic laws.
Monday, Aug. 8
3:11 p.m.: Public Works was notified of a truck hitting and damaging water pipes on School Street.
9:21 a.m.: A car hit a bicyclist on Elm Street. The bicyclist refused ambulance services.
9:10 a.m.: Officers assisted a person on Ocean Street who's child locked himselves inside the car.
Sunday, Aug. 7
8:24 p.m.: Officers removed a fallen tree from an off-ramp from Route 128 northbound.
8:16 p.m.: Public Works was notified of a storm drain issue on Vine Street.
3:26 p.m.: Animal Control released a raccoon stuck in a trash barrel on Vine Street.
2:19 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his home on Newport Park.
8:24 a.m.: Report filed regarding a past incident of a driver hitting a deer on Route 128 northbound.
Saturday, Aug. 6
1:02 p.m.: Public Works was notified of water flowing into a Hickory Hill Road lawn.
1:36 a.m.: Officers gave a person a courtesy transport from Raymond Street to Magnolia.
Friday, Aug. 5
8:59 p.m.: A 25-year-old Belmont woman was arrested on Summer Street on a charge of driving drunk. Her car was later towed from the scene. She was arraigned at Salem District Court on Monday morning and her pretrial is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 7.
7:33 a.m.: Public Works was notified to fix a water main break on Summer Street.
5:31 p.m.: Officers assister a person locked out of his home at The Plains.
1:27 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a brush fire on University Lane.
11:42 a.m.: Drivers involved in a minor two-car accident on School Street exchanged information.
11:39 a.m.: Public Works was notified to removed a low-hanging tree branch over the roadway on Tuck's Point Road.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Between Friday and Monday, four citations and six warnings — one written and five verbal — were given to drivers for traffic violations.
Parking tickets: Between Friday and Monday, nine illegally parked cars were ticketed.
Monday, Aug. 8
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
Sunday, Aug. 7
10:12 a.m.: Report of a possible stolen car on Eastern Avenue. The matter is under investigation.
Saturday, Aug. 6
9:06 p.m.: Officers assisted giving a person from Ipswich a courtesy transport to town.
Friday, Aug. 5
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:20 p.m.: Officers removed broken glass from the Main Street roadway.
8:34 p.m.: Report of a hit-and-run on Main Street. The perpetrator was located and issued a court summons on charges of leaving the scene of property damage. Both cars were driven away on their own power.
2:23 p.m.: Report of a hit-and-run on Eastern Avenue. The car was driven away on its own power.