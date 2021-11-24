In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Nov. 23
8:59 a.m.: Animal control requested on Wingaersheek Beach off Atlantic Street.
8:38 a.m.: Debris in roadway on Route 128 south.
Medical emergency calls from Haven Terrace at 1:35 a.m. and the Police Department/District Court on Main Street at 6:21 a.m., when a person was taken by ambulance to a hospital; Leonard Street at 7:50 a.m., referred to other agency; and Western Avenue at 8:03 a.m., when service was given.
Motor vehicle stops at Eastern Avenue and Abbot Road at 6:50 a.m., resulting in a 22-year-old Billerica man being summonsed to court on charges of driving an unregistered, uninsured car without an inspection sticker; on Route 128 south at 7:18 a.m.
7:16 a.m.: Parking enforcement on Kondelin Road.
7:15 a.m.: Property check at the tennis courts off Western Avenue. Nothing found.
5:31 a.m.: Complaint of noise on Thatcher Road in area of CVS. Nothing found.
5:15 a.m.: Burglar alarm activation at Salem Plumbing Supply; building checked and secured.
1:18 a.m.: 911 call from Mount Locust Place. Building checked and secured.
1:13 a.m.: Another agency was assisted at the Gloucester Mill Condominiums, when a person was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Monday, Nov. 22
Complaints about parking on Prospect Street at 1:47 p.m., no action needed; and Amero Court at 9:59 p.m., canceled before patrolman arrived.
Medical emergency calls from Essex Avenue at 10:12 a.m., Keystone Road at 11: 38 a.m., Norseman Avenue at 11:47 a.m., Granite Street at 12:38 p.m., Gloucester Crossing Road at 12:58 p.m., and Norrock Road at 2:48 p.m., no action needed; and Harrison Avenue at 9:31 p.m., when a person was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Motor vehicle stops on Smith Street at 6:55 p.m., resulting in a 30-year-old Gloucester man being summonsed to court on charges of driving an unregistered, uninsured car.
Debris in the roadway reported on Thatcher Road at 9:18 a.m., no action required, and on Bass Avenue at Sullivan Tire, when the issue was addressed.
5:06 p.m.: Police went into the Dogtown woods from Dogtown Road and guided a lost person out.
1:26 p.m.: Community policing at Veterans Memorial School on Prospect Street.
12:03 p.m.: An attempt to serve an abuse prevention order on Mystic Avenue was not successful.
11:34 a.m.: A 50-year-old resident of the Crow’s Nest on Main Street was arrested on a straight warrant at the Police Department/District Court on Main Street.
8:25 a.m.: Harassment reported on Amero Court.
8:19 a.m.: Disturbance at the Heights of Cape Ann.
8:19 a.m.: Well-being check on person at Middle and Washington streets requested. The person could not be found.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Nov. 22
5:06 p.m.: Report of a person lost in the Dogtown woods. Officers located the person in Gloucester. The person refused ambulance services.
12:02 p.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Nov. 22
Traffic stops: Three drivers received verbal warnings, one received a written warning and one received a citation for violating various traffic laws.
12:42 p.m.: First responders provided mutual aid to a medical call in Gloucester.
ESSEX
Monday, Nov. 22
Traffic stops: Three drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws.
12:49 p.m.: Medical emergency on Apple Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.