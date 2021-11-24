In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:

GLOUCESTER

Tuesday, Nov. 23

8:59 a.m.: Animal control requested on Wingaersheek Beach off Atlantic Street.

8:38 a.m.: Debris in roadway on Route 128 south.

Medical emergency calls from Haven Terrace at 1:35 a.m. and the Police Department/District Court on Main Street at 6:21 a.m., when a person was taken by ambulance to a hospital; Leonard Street at 7:50 a.m., referred to other agency; and Western Avenue at 8:03 a.m., when service was given.

Motor vehicle stops at Eastern Avenue and Abbot Road at 6:50 a.m., resulting in a 22-year-old Billerica man being summonsed to court on charges of driving an unregistered, uninsured car without an inspection sticker; on Route 128 south at 7:18 a.m.

7:16 a.m.: Parking enforcement on Kondelin Road.

7:15 a.m.: Property check at the tennis courts off Western Avenue. Nothing found.

5:31 a.m.: Complaint of noise on Thatcher Road in area of CVS. Nothing found.

5:15 a.m.: Burglar alarm activation at Salem Plumbing Supply; building checked and secured.

1:18 a.m.: 911 call from Mount Locust Place. Building checked and secured.

1:13 a.m.: Another agency was assisted at the Gloucester Mill Condominiums, when a person was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Monday, Nov. 22

Complaints about parking on Prospect Street at 1:47 p.m., no action needed; and Amero Court at 9:59 p.m., canceled before patrolman arrived.

Medical emergency calls from Essex Avenue at 10:12 a.m., Keystone Road at 11: 38 a.m., Norseman Avenue at 11:47 a.m., Granite Street at 12:38 p.m., Gloucester Crossing Road at 12:58 p.m., and Norrock Road at 2:48 p.m., no action needed; and Harrison Avenue at 9:31 p.m., when a person was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Motor vehicle stops on Smith Street at 6:55 p.m., resulting in a 30-year-old Gloucester man being summonsed to court on charges of driving an unregistered, uninsured car.

Debris in the roadway reported on Thatcher Road at 9:18 a.m., no action required, and on Bass Avenue at Sullivan Tire, when the issue was addressed.

5:06 p.m.: Police went into the Dogtown woods from Dogtown Road and guided a lost person out.

1:26 p.m.: Community policing at Veterans Memorial School on Prospect Street.

12:03 p.m.: An attempt to serve an abuse prevention order on Mystic Avenue was not successful.

11:34 a.m.: A 50-year-old resident of the Crow’s Nest on Main Street was arrested on a straight warrant at the Police Department/District Court on Main Street.

8:25 a.m.: Harassment reported on Amero Court.

8:19 a.m.: Disturbance at the Heights of Cape Ann.

8:19 a.m.: Well-being check on person at Middle and Washington streets requested. The person could not be found.

ROCKPORT

Monday, Nov. 22

5:06 p.m.: Report of a person lost in the Dogtown woods. Officers located the person in Gloucester. The person refused ambulance services.

12:02 p.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.

MANCHESTER

Monday, Nov. 22

Traffic stops: Three drivers received verbal warnings, one received a written warning and one received a citation for violating various traffic laws.

12:42 p.m.: First responders provided mutual aid to a medical call in Gloucester.

ESSEX

Monday, Nov. 22

Traffic stops: Three drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws.

12:49 p.m.: Medical emergency on Apple Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

