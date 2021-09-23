In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Sept. 22
8:11 p.m.: A caller from East Main Street reported that there was a disturbance in the area. Police confirmed that a juvenile was arguing with a parent about homework.
6:04 p.m.: Animal control identified a man with a dog that attacked a seagull.
3:34 p.m.: Two hypodermic needles recovered near 17 Washington St. were disposed of safely.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Sept. 23
11:38 p.m.: Medical emergency on Spring Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
9:29 p.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person refused ambulance services.
6:06 and 2:18 p.m.: Two drivers on Main Street and Thatcher Road received verbal warnings for failing to use their signal and speeding, respectively.
11:17 a.m.: A driver reported clipping the side mirror on a car parked on Broadway. Officers were unable to locate the car that was clipped.
8:52 a.m.: A driver on Prospect Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Sept. 23
9:34 p.m.: Officers gave a resident of The Plains a ride home.
5:21 p.m.: Report filed regarding ongoing harassment on North Street.
10:41 a.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Sept. 23
10:34 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
9:05 p.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a verbal warning for driving without the car's headlights on.
2:30 p.m.: Medical emergency on John Wise Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.