In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, March 17
6:30 a.m.: A caller told police he was unable to reach the radio operator for the Annisquam Drawbridge, and said he spoke with the Coast Guard about it. There was no answer when an attempt was made to contact Keolis, the commuter rail operator. Contact was made with Blynman Bridge’s operator who stated the Annisquam bridge may be closed. No action was required from police.
2:20 a.m.: Peace was restored after a noise complaint on School Street. Police also received a report about noise at the same address at 1:38 a.m.
1:59 a.m.: Suspicious activity of a motor vehicle reported at Foster Mini Storage on Eastern Avenue.
Wednesday, March 16
10:52 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Patriots Circle.
8:46 p.m.: A crash with property damage was reported on Eastern Avenue and Witham Street.
6:46 p.m.: A patient was transported to the hospital after a 911 call was made from Green Street.
3:01 p.m.: Debris in the roadway was reported on Route 128 south at Exit 53.
2:45 p.m.: Police received a report of gunshots in the woods on Concord Street. Two units were dispatched and searched the area but could not locate the source of the noise.
2:08 p.m.: A past break-in was reported in an apartment on Main Street.
Motor vehicle stops with citation/warnings issued: at 1:59 p.m. in the vicinity of 1 Main St.; at 1:43 p.m. at Washington Street and Riverside Avenue; at 1:37 p.m. at Washington Street and Western Avenue; at 1:04 p.m. on Route 128 north; at 12:42 p.m. at Concord Street and Route 128 north; at 11:42 a.m. at Webster Street and Eastern Avenue; at 10:53 a.m. at Riverside Avenue and Washington Street; at 10:11 a.m. on Rogers Street; at 8:31 on Rogers and Porter streets; and at 6:58 a.m. in the vicinity of 212 Washington Street.
1:41 p.m.: After a report of a disturbance on Summer Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 25-year-old Gloucester man with charges of malicious destruction of property worth more than $1,200, assault of an intimate partner and witness intimidation.
12:16 p.m.: A vehicle was repossessed on Warner Street.
11:17 a.m.: Report of drug activity investigated.
10:37 a.m.: Police took a report of elder abuse on Friend Street.
10:31 a.m.: A hypodermic needle found on the ocean side of Atlantic Road was retrieved and disposed of safely.
10:12 a.m.: A gray minivan reportedly parked on Fenley Road for more than a month with expired stickers. The owner told police the minivan would be moved.
10:01 a.m.: A caller on Lincoln Avenue reported a neighbor puts their trash out too early and it blows all over the road and into her yard on a consistent basis. An officer spoke to the resident, who will take care of the problem.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, March 16
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. One refused ambulance services.
6:30 p.m.: Officers gave a verbal warning to a person driving an unregistered dirt bike down Pooles Lane, a public road.
6:28 p.m.: Officers gave a courtesy ride to a person on Pooles Lane.
8:45 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a written warnings for having expired registration. The driver was able to renew their registration online before being dismissed by the officer.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, March 16
Traffic stops: Twelve drivers received warnings — four written and eight verbal — for violating traffic laws.
10:16 p.m.: Jason Levendusky, 50, of 39 Central St., Manchester, was arrested on Woodholm Road on charges of driving under the influence of liquor and erratic operation. He made bail, was arraigned at Salem District Court on Thursday morning and released on his own recognizance. Levendusky’s pre-trial is scheduled for April 1.
ESSEX
Thursday, March 17
Traffic stops: Three drivers received written warnings for violating traffic laws.
Wednesday, March 16
Traffic stops: Three drivers received citations for violating traffic laws. Three others received verbal warnings
10:30 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for having defective equipment.