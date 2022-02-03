Two parents’ ongoing bickering during child drop-off at the Gloucester Preschool on Blackburn Drive has attracted police attention.
Police were contacted Wednesday just after 12:45 p.m. by someone from the school, who identified the two parents and was concerned because the parents were arguing about a number of issues during drop-off hours.
“The problem initially started with a disagreement over wearing masks,” the police report said. “Unbeknownst to the Preschool staff, the two have continued to have similar encounters.”
“One of the parties spit on the other’s vehicle,” police were told.
The person did not want the incident to escalate further and believed a police presence would quell the behavior. The officer who took the call notified his sergeant, who instructed the area cruiser to be at the school during drop-off hours.
In addition, the Community Impact Unit was briefed and an officer responded to the Preschool.
{em}— Ethan Forman
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Feb. 3
8:44 a.m.: Trash dumping was reported on Kondelin Road.
1:17 a.m.: A city ordinance violation was reported at Stage Fort Park on Hough Avenue.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
11:18 p.m.: A motor-vehicle was towed by police from Washington Street.
Crashes with property damage only on Essex Avenue at 11:44 a.m., when the vehicle was towed; Gloucester Crossing Road at 1:36 p.m.; at Exit 54 of Route 128 north at 6:40 p.m.; and at Maplewood and Railroad avenues at 8:43 p.m., which is under investigation.
8:39 p.m.: Police came across a car parked in a small dirt lot at Centennial Avenue and Leslie O. Johnson Road and found the registration was expired and nonrenewable due to unpaid excise taxes. Police had the car towed and planned to mail the registered owner a violation for having an unregistered vehicle on a public way.
5 p.m.: After a motor-vehicle stop on Grant Circle, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 33-year-old Winthrop man on charges of driving without a license, failing to stop or yield and a marked lanes violation.
4:39 p.m.: Police took a report of vandalism on Magnolia Avenue. The caller believed someone was putting nails in her driveway. Cars she and her family own have gotten flat tires due to nails.
12:48 p.m.: Police assisted another agency on Blackburn Drive.
10:45 a.m.: Peace was restored after a parking complaint on Granite Street.
7:39 a.m.: Police planned to see a criminal complaint in court against a 36-year-old Gloucester man on a default warrant out of Ipswich District Court after a report of suspicious activity by a person in the area of Quarry Street. It was reported a man had been walking in and out of people’s yards and acting strange. A sergeant said a prior watch had responded to a similar call in the area and had located the person outside of an address on Washington Street. Police went to this address, spoke with the individual, and advised him of the active warrant and placed him under arrest.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Feb. 3
5:01 a.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
8:09 a.m.: National Grid was notified of downed electrical wires on Granite Street.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Traffic stops: Two drivers received warnings — one written and one verbal — for violation traffic laws.
7:14 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Beach Street was ticketed.
ESSEX
Thursday, Feb. 3
Traffic stops: One driver received a citation for violating traffic laws. Three received verbal warnings.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Traffic stops: Two drivers received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws.
1:56 p.m.: Officers stood by Village Creamery on Main Street as workers installed a new sign outside the shop.
9:10 a.m.: Lift assist on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.