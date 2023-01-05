In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:

GLOUCESTER

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Crashes with property damage only were reported at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Main Street at 11:39 a.m. and Cherry Street at 8:48 p.m.

Disturbances at Ed’s Mini Mart on Washington Street at 6:27 p.m. and on Pleasant Street at 8:48 p.m. 

Tuesday, Dec. 27

6:51 p.m.: Police took a report of a man pounding on a door on East Main Street.

4:45 p.m.: No injuries were reported in a crash reported on the northbound side of the Route 128 Extension between the rotaries.

1:42 p.m.: Police took a report of threats on Perkins Street.

10:56 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Willow Street.

10:49 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Willow Street.

10:18 a.m.: Services were rendered for a report of a disturbance on High Street.

9:02 a.m.: Debris in the roadway was reported on Blynman Avenue.

8:59 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Washington Street and disposed of safely.

ROCKPORT

Wednesday Jan 4

9:17 p.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a Broadway address.

9:14 p.m.: Fire officials performed a medical emergency transport from a Hodgkins Road address.

3:24 p.m.: Fire officials performed a medical emergency transport from a Granite Street address.

ESSEX

Thursday, Jan. 5

6:52 a.m.: A written warning was issued to a driver during a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue.

6:16 p.m.: A citation was issued to a driver during a motor vehicle stop on Southern Avenue.

Wednesday Jan. 4

4:56 p.m.: Authorities offered assistance to a citizen at a John Wise Avenue address.

8:49 a.m.: Police reported they secured property recovered from a John Wise address in Lost and Found.

