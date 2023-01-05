In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Crashes with property damage only were reported at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Main Street at 11:39 a.m. and Cherry Street at 8:48 p.m.
Disturbances at Ed’s Mini Mart on Washington Street at 6:27 p.m. and on Pleasant Street at 8:48 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
6:51 p.m.: Police took a report of a man pounding on a door on East Main Street.
4:45 p.m.: No injuries were reported in a crash reported on the northbound side of the Route 128 Extension between the rotaries.
1:42 p.m.: Police took a report of threats on Perkins Street.
10:56 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Willow Street.
10:49 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Willow Street.
10:18 a.m.: Services were rendered for a report of a disturbance on High Street.
9:02 a.m.: Debris in the roadway was reported on Blynman Avenue.
8:59 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Washington Street and disposed of safely.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday Jan 4
9:17 p.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a Broadway address.
9:14 p.m.: Fire officials performed a medical emergency transport from a Hodgkins Road address.
3:24 p.m.: Fire officials performed a medical emergency transport from a Granite Street address.
ESSEX
Thursday, Jan. 5
6:52 a.m.: A written warning was issued to a driver during a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue.
6:16 p.m.: A citation was issued to a driver during a motor vehicle stop on Southern Avenue.
Wednesday Jan. 4
4:56 p.m.: Authorities offered assistance to a citizen at a John Wise Avenue address.
8:49 a.m.: Police reported they secured property recovered from a John Wise address in Lost and Found.