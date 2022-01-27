In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER Thursday, Jan. 27
9:10 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Maplewood Avenue.
6:30 a.m.: A disabled motor vehicle was reported on Washington Street and Centennial Avenue.
1:03 a.m.: Suspicious activity involving a motor vehicle was reported on Hough Avenue.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Well-being checks made on School House Road at 7:07 p.m. and Friend Street at 11:04 p.m.
5:58 p.m.: Braedan D. Connolly, 34, of 113 Centennial Ave., Gloucester was arrested on a charge of shoplifting and a default warrant on a charge of failing to appear in court upon being released on his own recognizance. When an officer responded to a report of shoplifting at the Dollar General on Whistlestop Way, the store manager said she saw the individual who she knew take a couple of items from the shelf and place them inside a red backpack, and leave the store, according to the police report. The manager told the officer this was not the first time this had happened and that she was getting a no-trespass order against Connolly to prevent further incidents. Officers went to Connolly’s residence, and he was compliant, admitting to being at the Dollar General and taking two, 2-liter Diet Cokes without paying for them, the report stated. The value of the sodas was $4.10. Connolly returned the items to police, and he was informed of his arrest warrant and placed under arrest. Connolly is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, according to Gloucester District Court.
5:35 p.m.: Police responded to a report of a disabled motor-vehicle on the extension of Route 128 south.
5:25 p.m.: An unwelcome guest was reported on Mason Street.
2:10 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Cleveland Street.
9:09 a.m.: The Department of Public Works reported three hypodermic needles on Fort Square. Police retrieved the needles for safe disposal.
ROCKPORT Wednesday, Jan. 26
8:50 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
5:16 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured coyote on Pigeon Hill Street.
1:50 p.m.: Officers assisted a person with a broken-down car on Mt. Pleasant Street. Tally’s Towing was notified.
9:32 a.m.: A stone ring found on T Wharf was turned into police.
MANCHESTER Wednesday, Jan. 26
Medical emergencies: One was transported by ambulance to a hospital. One refused ambulance services. One received a lift assist.
Traffic stops: Three drivers received warnings — two written and one verbal — for violating traffic laws.
ESSEX Wednesday, Jan. 26
Traffic stops: One driver received a citation for violating a traffic law. Three drivers received warnings — two verbal and one written.