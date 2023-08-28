In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ESSEX
Friday, Aug. 25
1:41 a.m.: After a report of a person who fell at a Chebacco Terrace address, a patient refused a medical ambulance transport.
Thursday, Aug. 24
11:27 p.m.: A patient was transported by ambulance from a Hill Road address.
Traffic stops were conducted at Addison Lane at 5:32 p.m., the intersection of Main Street and Western Avenue at 5:48 p.m., on Main Street at 10:11 and 6:16 p.m., and John Wise Avenue at 8:59 and 9:55 p.m. All six drivers received verbal warnings.
5:48 p.m.: A “be on the lookout” notice was issued by regional dispatch.
3:32 p.m.: A report was made about property damage and alleged vandalism at a Lakeshore Drive address.