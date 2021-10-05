In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:

GLOUCESTER

Monday, Oct. 4

10 p.m.: A woman from Prospect Street reported via translator that her husband is accusing her of several things she says are not true.

12:08 a.m.: A caller reported that a man was trying to break the door at the Drift Cafe on Main Street to reach the ATM.

ROCKPORT

Tuesday, Oct. 5

2:53 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.

Monday, Oct. 4

8:56 p.m.: A driver on Tregony Bow received a verbal warning for a one-way violation.

4:50 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Penzance Road was ticketed.

2:47 p.m.: A driver reported the car’s side mirror was clipped off while it was parked on Broadway.

12:10 p.m.: Report of a two-car crash on Broadway. No injuries were reported. One car was towed. The two drivers exchanged information.

MANCHESTERMonday, Oct. 4

11:53 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.

7:33 a.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

ESSEX

Tuesday, Oct. 5

2:14 a.m.: Lift assist on Chebacco Terrace.

Monday, Oct. 4

3:31 p.m.: An Andrews Street resident reported his or her golden retriever was missing.

1:44 p.m.: Medical emergency on John Wise Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

8:23 a.m.: Lift assist on Eastern Avenue.

