In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Oct. 4
10 p.m.: A woman from Prospect Street reported via translator that her husband is accusing her of several things she says are not true.
12:08 a.m.: A caller reported that a man was trying to break the door at the Drift Cafe on Main Street to reach the ATM.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Oct. 5
2:53 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Monday, Oct. 4
8:56 p.m.: A driver on Tregony Bow received a verbal warning for a one-way violation.
4:50 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Penzance Road was ticketed.
2:47 p.m.: A driver reported the car’s side mirror was clipped off while it was parked on Broadway.
12:10 p.m.: Report of a two-car crash on Broadway. No injuries were reported. One car was towed. The two drivers exchanged information.
MANCHESTERMonday, Oct. 4
11:53 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
7:33 a.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Oct. 5
2:14 a.m.: Lift assist on Chebacco Terrace.
Monday, Oct. 4
3:31 p.m.: An Andrews Street resident reported his or her golden retriever was missing.
1:44 p.m.: Medical emergency on John Wise Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:23 a.m.: Lift assist on Eastern Avenue.