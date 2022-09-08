In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:

ROCKPORT

Medical emergencies: Between Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 a.m., two people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.

Traffic stops: On Wednesday, two drivers received verbal warnings for traffic violations.

Thursday, Sept. 8

1:19 a.m.: National Grid was notified of multiple broken streetlights throughout town.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Building and area checks were held throughout the day.

MANCHESTER

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital and another refused ambulance services.

Traffic stops: Three drivers received verbal warnings for traffic violations.

11:14 a.m.: Animal Control moved a turtle from the roadway on Summer Street to a nearby pond.

ESSEX

Traffic stops: One criminal Application, four citations and four verbal warnings were given to drivers for traffic violations.

10:15 a.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a contract dispute. The investigation is ongoing.

