In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Dec. 13
4 p.m.: After a crash on Smith and Pleasant streets, police arrested a 41-year-old Gloucester resident on charges of driving drunk, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and resisting arrest. A car parked on Pleasant Street was struck from behind by a pickup truck which became hung up on the bumper, freed itself, then left the scene, with the driver driving to his residence on Pleasant Street, the report states. The driver then came back to the scene, observed the damage, then walked away without identifying himself or providing paperwork, according to the crash report. The parked car's owner got video of the driver walking back to his residence and a picture of the offending truck in the driveway and a video of the driver looking out the back door of a single-family home. Police went to the home where they found the driver who appeared to be intoxicated, according to the police report, and attempted to give him a series of field sobriety tests outside. The man became uncooperative and officers decided to arrest him. While placing him in the back of the cruiser, he started to struggle and yelled “No!” His twisting actions while the officer tried to maintain control of the cuffs caused a laceration to the officer’s right finger. The man was put in the back seat and later started kicking the closed door. Among other things, back at the station, the driver refused to sign forms and take a breath test, the report states.
2:16 p.m.: A woman came into the station to say a man wearing a dark hoodie was trying to say her red car hit his dark-colored SUV leaving a small white paint transfer while in the Market Basket parking lot on Gloucester Crossing Road. She told the man she was calling police and the man left the area.
2:26 p.m.: A US Post Service employee reported that over the past week, multiple mail trucks at the Dale Street post office had been vandalized. The employee said his manager has been coming to work earlier than usual to catch the suspect in action but has failed to do so. That morning, his manager arrived to find one mail truck’s windows smashed out. In the past week, 10 mail trucks had gas caps opened when postal carriers came to work. They believe someone has been syphoning gas from the trucks.
9:29 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at Washington and Pine streets. A driver told police her vehicle was struck on its left side, and she was take to Addison Gilbert Hospital with a potential shoulder injury, the accident report said. The driver of the second vehicle said he was attempting to turn left onto Pine Street from Washington Street when he was blinded by the sun and did not see the first car until he collided with it. An officer on a nearby detail said he witnessed the collision and confirmed the drivers’ accounts. Both vehicles had to be towed.
5:12 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Beauport Avenue where a resident reported smoke in a basement. The caller later reported everyone was out of the house. All units cleared at 6:05 a.m.
Monday Dec. 12
7:28 p.m.: A crash with injuries was reported on Prospect and Elm streets. A driver told police while traveling up Prospect Street he struck a pedestrian walking across the street. The car left approximately 15 feet of tire marks. The pedestrian reportedly hit the vehicle’s windshield. The driver said he was traveling about 35 mph at the time. The posted area speed is 25 mph. The pedestrian was taken to Beverly Hospital with injuries by the Gloucester Fire Department squad.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Mt. Vernon Street at 1:57 a.m. and Main Street at 5:28 p.m..
5:12 p.m.: A two-car crash on Centennial and Gaffney streets was under investigation.
3:20 p.m.: A report of an unwelcome guest on Bond Street resulted in police arresting a 41-year-old Gloucester resident whose address is listed as homeless on a straight arrest warrant.
2:58 p.m.: Graffiti on an electrical box was reported on School House Road through the city’s See-Click-Fix website. Police found the words “the People” on one side of the Verizon electrical box with large symbols and designs on the other side. The report was forwarded to the Community Impact Unit.
2:43 p.m.: A report of fraud through Cash App was under investigation.
1:57 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 42-year-old Gloucester resident whose address is listed as homeless charging him with shoplifting. A store employee told police store staff had seen the man put a candle in his pocket. Police spoke with the man and could see the end of a candle emerging from his shirt pocket. The man told police he had brought the candle from home. Police also found a small Christmas ornament in his pocket. The candle was valued at $21.99 and the ornament was valued at $10. Police filed the charge of shoplifting by concealment which officers later determined to be a third offense, the report states. The items were returned and store staff said they would try to locate surveillance video.
1:43 p.m.: Police arrested without incident a 38-year-old Gloucester resident who came into the lobby of the court with a warrant.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Citizens assisted on John Wise Avenue at 10:13. 11:11, 11:16, 11:19, 11:28, 11:30, 11:33 and 11:35 a.m., and 4:33 p.m.
Other agencies assisted on Lufkin Point Road at 1:17 p.m., and Chebacco Terrace at 3:14 p.m.
2:51 p.m.: Notification made regarding a traffic hazard on John Wise Avenue.
10:33 a.m.: A person with chest pain or a cardiac problem was taken by ambulance from Main Street to a hospital.
8:07 a.m.: Driver spoken to during a traffic stop on Main Street.
7:46 a.m.: Car crash on Main Street. No injuries reported.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Parking enforcement on Martin Street at 12:50 a.m. and Eastern Avenue at 12:53 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 5
7:21 p.m.: Fire alarm activation on Grove Street. Fire Department found it to be a false alarm.
5:09 p.m.: Assistance given to the driver of a vehicle disabled on Western Avenue at Story Street.
Citizens assisted on John Wise Avenue at 9:19 a.m. and 4:56 p.m.
2:24 p.m.: Alarm sounding on Brookside Road. Notification made.
2:21 p.m.: An unconscious person was taken by ambulance from Story Street to a hospital.
10:47 a.m.: Assistance given on Western Avenue at the scene of a traffic hazard.
Traffic stops made on Southern Avenue at 6:38 a.m. and Southern Avenue at Kings Court at 6:50 a.m. Drivers were issued a verbal warning and a citation.
Sunday, Dec. 4
1:07 p.m.: A resident of Riverview Hill was assisted regarding an animal complaint.
Thursday, Dec. 1
5:43 a.m.: A John Wise Avenue as checked and secured after an alarm activation.
2:29 a.m.: A driver was given a verbal warning after a traffic stop on John Wise Avenue.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Dec. 4
8:31 p.m.: Fire Department dispatched to Flately Avenue at homeowner's request. Firefighters found a faulty detector, and helped homeowner with system.
3:28 p.m.: Deer reported on beach off Harbor Street. The animal control officer was notified.
1:22 p.m.: A driver was given verbal warning for the car's defective equipment during a Beach Street traffic stop.
1:06 p.m.: Commercial alarm sounding on Union Street. All was found in order.
Saturday, Dec. 3
10:45 p.m.: A Rockport resident was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence or drugs or alcohol and a marked lanes violation after a traffic stop on Route 128 northbound.
4:21 p.m.: Assistance was given to a driver whose car was disabled on Route 128 northbound.
1:29 p.m.: Fraud by counterfeit cashier check reported on Central Street. The department's Criminal Investigation Division is investigating.
1:27 p.m.: A tarp was reported in the roadway on Route 128 southbound.
12:48 p.m.: The animal control officer was notified of a dead coyote on Magnolia Avenue.
10:22 a.m.: Erratic driver reported on School Street, traveling onto Southern Avenue in Essex. Essex Police to handle.