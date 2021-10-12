In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Oct. 10
9:51 a.m.: Report of boat trespassing in the harbor off Tuck’s Point Road. No further information is available at this time.
7:02 a.m.: Officers assisted a Pine Street resident that was locked out of his or her home.
Saturday, Oct. 9
4:57 p.m.: A bicycle found on Summer Street was moved into police custody.
9:49 a.m.: Officers closed down Beach Street due to a water main break. Public Works was notified to fix the pipe.
7:59 a.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Friday, Oct. 8
6:44 p.m.: Acredit card found on Beach Street was turned into police.
ESSEX
Sunday, Oct. 10
2:11 p.m.: Public Works was notified of a broken water pipe outside a Landing Road home.
12:09 p.m.: Medical emergency on Hobbs Court. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Saturday, Oct. 9
4:42 p.m.: Report of gunshots near Choate Street. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate anyone using guns.
10:21 a.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Friday, Oct. 8
4:57 p.m.: Public Works was notified to fix a leaking seasonal water line on Lufkin Point Road.
11:57 a.m.: A person reported their golf finder had been stolen at Cape Ann Golf Course on John Wise Avenue. The matter is under investigation.
11:55 a.m.: An officer transported a person on Lufkin Street to Gloucester. No further information was available at this time.
6:53 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for speeding.